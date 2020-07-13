Missouri added another defensive lineman to its 2021 recruiting class Monday with the pledge of junior college defensive end Daniel Robledo.
Robledo is the top-ranked junior college weak side defensive end in the 247Sports database and announced his commitment via Twitter on Monday, picking the Tigers over Arizona, UCLA and Ole Miss, among others.
Mexica Tía Hiu🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Uog7tRUr0v— Daniel Robledo (@DanielERobledo5) July 13, 2020
“I chose this university for many reasons, and one of those reasons is they have a great coaching staff and they’ve been there and loved me and supported me since Day 1,” Robledo said in his announcment video. “They’re going to take me to the highest level of competition and bring me to my highest point as an athlete.”
Robledo had four sacks and nine tackles for loss as a freshman at East Los Angeles College and played on the same defensive line as Benjamin Key, a member of Missouri’s 2020 class.
The commitment makes Robledo the 18th commitment in Missouri’s 2021 class and the fifth defensive lineman. He’s also the second consecutive defensive end that Missouri has landed, as the Tigers received a commitment from Texas product Jonathan Jones two days ago.
Based on 247’s rankings, Missouri’s 2021 class is No. 23 in the country, although Robledo has yet to receive a ranking. Rival’s has Missouri’s 2021 class ranked No. 18 in the country.