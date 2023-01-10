Ty'Ron Hopper holds up his hand (copy)

Missouri linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper holds up his hand Sept. 24 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. On Tuesday, Hopper announced he plans to return to the Tigers for the 2023 season.

 Sam Koeppel/Missourian

Another piece of the 2023 Missouri defensive puzzle fell into place Tuesday morning, when linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper announced he plans to return for a second season with the Tigers. 

After spending three seasons at Florida, Hopper transferred to Missouri prior to the 2022 season and played a major role in the team's defensive resurgence last season.

  • MU Football reporter studying sports journalism. Reach me at wpsvtp@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @wendellsjr_

