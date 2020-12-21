Star Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton declared for the NFL Draft on Monday via Twitter.
Bolton, a first-team All-SEC pick last season and a player projected to be selected in the first two rounds of this upcoming spring's draft, also announced he won't play in the team's bowl game. Missouri plays Iowa in the Music City Bowl at 3 p.m. Dec. 30 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Bolton was the heart and soul of the Tigers defense this fall with 95 tackles, 7½ tackles for loss and five passes defended in 10 games this season. Bolton is a candidate for a second straight All-SEC season and could earn All-American honors as well.
Jamal Brooks and Chad Bailey replaced Bolton in the second half of the team's win over Arkansas on Dec. 5 after he was ejected for targeting and will be favorites to play in his place in the bowl game and to start next to linebacker Devin Nicholson next season.