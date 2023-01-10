Another piece in the 2023 Missouri defensive puzzle fell into place Tuesday morning, when linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper announced he plans to return for a second season with the Tigers.
After spending three seasons at Florida, Hopper transferred to Missouri prior to the 2022 season and played a major role in the team's defensive resurgence last season.
Hopper made his imprint quickly in the team's 52-24 Week 1 win over Louisiana Tech as he collected six tackles, including two for loss, a sack and an interception. Starting 12 of 13 games, the junior finished the season second on the team in tackles with 78 and first in tackles for loss with 14.
In MU's first year under defensive coordinator Blake Baker, Hopper played an integral role in the unit's jump from being the 113th-ranked defense in the FBS in 2021 to 34th last season.
With several key starters including Chad Bailey, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Kris Abrams-Draine, Jaylon Carlies and Darius Robinson announcing their returns, MU's defense is set to bring back plenty of experience in 2023.
Tigers add transfer punter
Missouri filled a hole on special teams, securing a commitment from Towson punter Riley Williams.
Williams, from Victoria, Australia, averaged 44.6 yards per punt in his lone season with Towson, with a career-long of 60 yards.
He plugs a glaring need at the position for Missouri.
Jack Stonehouse, who punted most of the season for MU last year, recently transferred to Syracuse. Sean Koetting, who started the 2022 season in the role for Missouri before losing the job to Stonehouse, graduated and is out of eligibility.
Williams is set to become the second player from Australia to suit up for Missouri, following Ben Key, who was on MU's roster in 2021 before transferring to UNLV.