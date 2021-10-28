Coming off its Week 8 bye, Missouri football listed 11 players on Thursday's injury report for Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt.
Defensive lineman Akial Byers remains questionable, the same as Week 7, as do defensive backs Kris Abrams-Draine and Allie Green IV and center Michael Maietti.
Wide receiver Barrett Banister was upgraded from doubtful to questionable, while linebacker Ish Burdine was downgraded to doubtful. Wide receiver Chance Luper, defensive back Shawn Robinson and defensive lineman Johnny Walker Jr. are also doubtful.
Wide receiver Mookie Cooper and defensive back Devyn Butler will both be out.
No specifics on any of the injuries were provided in the report.
Missouri’s secondary takes the largest hit with this week's injuries, as Abrams-Draine, Robinson and Green IV will all be hindered. Abrams-Draine has two interceptions and four pass breakups this season.
Maietti's appearance on the injury report also spells potential trouble for MU’s offensive line after the announcement last week that right guard Case Cook would miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.
Scholarship players
Missouri announced Wednesday via Twitter that running back Michael Cox and long snapper Daniel Hawthorne had been awarded scholarships.
Cox has had an impact on MU's running game after joining the team as a walk-on in 2020. He's appeared in all eight games and rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
Hawthorne has also appeared in all eight games.