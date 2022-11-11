Tennessee is coming off its first loss of the season, its first loss suffered as the No. 1 team in the country under the College Football Playoff ranking. With the Volunteers falling to No. 5, their offense is poised to face another top defense in the conference.
Missouri doesn’t deploy the same defense as last season, when the Tigers yielded 62 points and 458 yards to Tennessee at Memorial Stadium. Blake Baker didn’t lead that defense, either, and in his first season at the helm, he isn’t looking back on the mistakes made last season.
“People haven’t really been talking about last year’s game too much,” transfer safety Joseph Charleston said. “It’s a new team; there’s a lot of new faces on the team. I don’t think that we’re really focused on last year.”
From a schematic standpoint, Baker doesn’t know what the defense was being taught last fall. But the test is not any easier.
Baker noted Tennessee is in the top 10 or top 15 in the country in tackles for loss allowed, proving how efficient the offensive front has been. One of those trench men is Javontez Spraggins — an East St. Louis product who won SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week on Sept. 24.
“Honestly, I think they’re the most complete offensive line,” said defensive tackle Kristian Williams, who eyes setting an early tempo.
There’s not much room to split gaps in the Volunteers’ tight front, leaving Baker to be creative in doing so. Adding a seventh man to the protection, Baker sees getting to the backfield as a cat-and-mouse game. But creating havoc in the backfield is where Missouri thrives.
“If you talk to any offensive coach or any offensive coordinator, they get behind the chains, that’s usually not a good recipe for success on the offensive side of the ball,” Baker said. “So it’ll be critical this weekend. It’s gonna be a huge point of emphasis.”
Beyond the stellar protection, Tennessee rosters the SEC’s leader in receiving yards — junior Jalin Hyatt. And Baker sees the Volunteers’ receiving corps as one of the best in the country.
“I haven’t studied every receiving group in the country, but I find it hard-pressed to find a better unit,” Baker said. “They’re a complete unit; they’ve got size, they’ve got physicality, they’ve got speed. They’re tough to stop.”
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel was complimentary of Missouri’s front seven. With impressive gap integrity, the Tigers are a force on the ground, putting pressure not only on the running back to break the line but also the passing game.
“Defensively, (Missouri is) playing at a really high level,” Heupel said. “They’ve made it uncomfortable for everybody that we’ve seen on tape really on third down. So a huge test for us, you’ve got to control and win the line of scrimmage.”
From Hyatt flashing speed and Bru McCoy showing physicality out wide for UT, Baker’s defense has its “hands full.” But that hasn’t eroded any confidence in the secondary.
Baker feels Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Kris Abrams-Draine match up well against any receivers in the country. Looking to keep his cornerbacks in tight coverage, Baker reiterated the importance of staying on top of routes.
“Their offense is built to, you’re on top of them and you’re playing soft, they’re gonna come back down. If you press them, they’re gonna go vertical,” Baker said. “So our corners (have) got to be very, very disciplined.”
Rakestraw believes every player on the defense trusts him and Abrams-Draine with their lives. And with a sense of improving against the best receiver in the conference, he knows what Hyatt possesses with his ability to take away space atop each play.
“The biggest thing that we have to do is contain those two guys, but really all their receivers,” Rakestraw said. “They spread the field so wide that we’ve got to maintain our leverage and trust our safeties in a post, and I feel like we’ll be fine.”
Heupel’s offense opens much of the field. With multiple dynamic weapons in addition to Hyatt and McCoy — notably wide receiver Cedric Tillman and running back Jabari Small — the up-tempo offense tests defenses.
“It’s a challenging scheme combined with challenging players,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “And that’s when it’s really at its best.”
Getting the ball to those wideouts is redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker. No stranger to Missouri, the gunslinger threw for 225 yards and rushed for another 76 against the Tigers last season.
And like Hooker is no stranger to the Tigers, Baker is no stranger to Hooker. As the defensive coordinator for Miami, Baker coached against the quarterback when he was at Virginia Tech. There, Baker knew how talented of a runner Hooker was, but his passing accuracy is what has improved since their last meeting.
“And then even from last year to this year, just watching him over time, you see how much more comfortable he is within the scheme,” Baker said.
Drinkwitz added that the first guy who attempts to tackle Hooker rarely succeeds. If a defensive player hits him high or goes low on the quarterback, he will get stepped over by Hooker’s length and size as a runner.
Georgia — who was limited to its lowest offensive output of the season against Missouri — downed Tennessee on Saturday. While Baker can look back at what the Bulldogs schemed up, what gave the Volunteers issues won’t always line up to the Tigers’ playbook.
“You pay attention to it,” Baker said. “I think Georgia is built a little bit different than us schematically and probably personnel-wise. There’s some really good things I thought they did. I just don’t know if they necessarily fit what we do.”
On the defensive side for Tennessee, depth was the main talking point for Drinkwitz. With tenured players backing up tenured starters, Missouri’s offense will face the challenge while battling injuries and consistency within its offensive line.
MU and Tennessee kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday in Knoxville. The contest airs on KRCG and will be broadcast on radio via Mizzou Sports Properties/Learfield and on online radio outlet The Varsity Network.