Tennessee is coming off its first loss of the season, its first loss suffered as the No. 1 team in the country under the College Football Playoff ranking. With the Volunteers falling to No. 5, their offense is poised to face another top defense in the conference.

Missouri doesn’t deploy the same defense as last season, when the Tigers yielded 62 points and 458 yards to Tennessee at Memorial Stadium. Blake Baker didn’t lead that defense, either, and in his first season at the helm, he isn’t looking back on the mistakes made last season.

  Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism

