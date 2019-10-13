Missouri football is ranked for the first time this season, cracking the AP Top 25 Poll at No. 22 in the country for Week 8. The Tigers beat Ole Miss 38-27 on Homecoming Saturday.
The ranking comes as no surprise in this week's poll, released at 1 p.m. Sunday, after Missouri (5-1, 2-0 SEC) catapulted into first place in the SEC East on Saturday. The team is one of three in the entire SEC that remains undefeated in conference play. The other two are Alabama (No. 1) and LSU (No. 2).
Six SEC teams are ranked in the Week 8 poll, led by Alabama and LSU then followed by Florida (No. 9), Georgia (No. 10), Auburn (No. 11) and Missouri. Georgia and Florida both lost Saturday to help MU into first place in the East.
MU is not eligible to be ranked in the USA Today Coaches Poll due to NCAA sanctions imposed on the athletic department.
The Tigers were unofficially No. 27 last week, receiving almost enough votes oto crack the Top 25. They started the year at No. 26, barely on the outside looking in, but it has been an uphill battle since their ranking took a hit in an opening-week loss at Wyoming.
Several teams in the bottom poll lost on Saturday to clear the way for Missouri: previous No. 17 Iowa, No. 19 Wake Forest, No. 20 Virginia, No. 23 Memphis and No. 24 Texas A&M.