Missouri lost to Boston College last Saturday, when the football came down in the hands of BC safety Brandon Sebastian on Connor Bazelak’s overtime pass to the end zone. As the Tigers prepare for Tennessee, coach Eliah Drinkwitz wants them to be more like a different ball, only rounder and springier.
“Coach Drink has kind of been preaching just be like a tennis ball and always bounce back,” Bazelak said. “That’s what we gotta do is just bounce back. Got a lot of football left.”
Missouri is 2-2 with its remaining schedule almost entirely against SEC teams, and sits behind the eight ball with regards to its preseason goal of winning the SEC East. Still, even parts of the losses have given the Tigers reason for optimism.
Both defeats were by a single touchdown. Missouri’s wins, while against worse opponents, have been by 20 and 31 points, respectively. A common thread among Drinkwitz’s, Bazelak’s and receiver Tauskie Dove’s comments during media availability Tuesday and Wednesday was the idea that the Tigers are just two plays away from being 4-0 heading into the teeth of conference play.
Bazelak is even at peace with his game-deciding pick. He stands by the decision to target Keke Chism downfield. The turnover, he said, was more a result of Boston College disguising its coverage. Bazelak thought the Eagles were in man; they were in zone. Despite the error, he’s moved on now.
“Can’t do anything about it,” he said. “Why let it fester in you and bring you down?”
Robinson hauls in first interception of the season, continues to shine on defense
Running with him stride-for-stride, Missouri safety Shawn Robinson looked through BC receiver Jaden Williams’ facemask on the first play of the game. Williams’ eyes fluttered as he ran down the sideline.
“I was like ‘Oh, the ball is probably coming,’” Robinson said.
It was, and Robinson turned around just as it arrived. It bounced off Robinson’s chest and settled into his hands as he fell to the ground.
It was the converted quarterback’s second career pick, and another highlight for a player who has taken to safety far more quickly than some, including his former position-mate, could have imagined.
“His willingness to do that amazes me, and I could never do that,” Bazelak said. “Just how much work he’s put in, he’s not only made the transition, but he’s a starter and making big time plays for us. It’s unbelievable.”
Robinson has seen time at both safety and slot cornerback this year, but his work in practice is what has stood out to Drinkwitz, who said Robinson has brought his quarterback mindset to defense. Robinson is “always” watching film and studying tendencies of opposing offenses. That preparation is part of why he’s been able to play multiple positions.
“Mentally I kind of have to look at different keys as I did on offense,” Robinson said. “Offense, I look at everything, but defensively you’re looking at like one or two or three things a play.”
Board of Curators to vote on indoor facility name
The University of Missouri Board of Curators will vote to name the new indoor football practice facility Thursday, according to a public meeting notice. If the vote passes, the building will become the Stephens Indoor Facility after Brad and Rachel Cohen, MU alumni who donated money that helped fund construction.
The facility is expected to open in fall 2022.