A three-man cornerback rotation has served Missouri well throughout the 2019 season. It’s worked so well that the Tigers went from annually one of the nation’s worst pass defense to one of its best.
Then, that pass defense seemed to evaporate over the course of one brisk evening in Columbia.
This past Saturday, Missouri gave up a season-high 415 passing yards to Tennessee, as three different Volunteers’ receivers finished with 100 or more passing yards for the first time in Tennessee school history.
It’s no coincidence that Missouri’s three-man cornerback rotation wasn’t in full force. In fact, it lacked its top two players in DeMarkus Acy and Jarvis Ware. The same could be the case this week against Arkansas, a game for which Missouri will need to make adjustments in coverage if it’s to avoid a similar result.
Acy missed the Tennessee game with a hamstring injury and Ware had to leave the game during the second defensive series because of a head/neck injury.
That left Christian Holmes, the third man in the rotation, on the field the entire game.
“I think that’s where (Holmes) got a little tired in games because we didn’t have the rotation,” Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. “So you get lazy a little with technique.”
Laziness with technique translated to four pass interference calls on Holmes. He also gave up the game-winning touchdown. Holmes picked up one of his pass interference calls on the same play.
The same situation could be in play for the Arkansas game in a short week. It could be the Holmes and Adam Sparks show again at cornerback. Tigers’ coach Barry Odom listed Acy as day-to-day during his weekly press conference Monday. Odom said he anticipates Ware will be able to go.
Even adding one of the two back into the lineup will be helpful. The more bodies, the better at the cornerback position where they are having to run with some of the SEC’s fastest athletes play after play. The cornerback depth has allowed Missouri to keep fresh guys in the game, which is part of the reason why the passing defense has gone from 112th in the nation in 2018 to 18th in 2019.
Before Saturday’s blemish, the Tigers ranked sixth in the nation at defending the pass.
“We have to provide some support for whoever is out there on the field,” Odom said. “We can’t put them on an island as much. But also, there are going to be times where it is me vs. you. Who’s going to make a play?”
Against the Volunteers? Neither Holmes nor Sparks. And if it’s those two starting at cornerback again, Missouri will have to make adjustments. On Saturday, that meant playing more zone coverage instead of the man coverage that has been a staple.
Walters said the Tigers will also build new cover packages to better fit the healthy defensive backs. They had a third down cover package built for Tennessee, but they thought they would have their two starters when they created it. When the backups in Holmes and Sparks had to play instead, that led to trouble while facing some of the SEC’s best receivers on Tennessee.
Arkansas likely won’t present the same vertical threat, but the Tigers’ cornerbacks can’t afford to play as poorly as this past Saturday again if they want to give Missouri a shot to finish the season with a victory.
“The guys that we have out there, we have to find ways to get more pressure on the quarterback,” Odom said. “We’ve got to find ways to be better on underneath zones, re-routing. And then our man on man competition.”