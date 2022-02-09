One day after the New York Giants turned him down for their defensive coordinator job, now-former Missouri defensive coordinator Steve Wilks is indeed moving back to the NFL.
The Carolina Panthers, where Wilks coached from 2012-2017, hired Wilks Wednesday as their secondary coach under third-year coach Matt Rhule. The Charlotte Observer’s Jonathan Alexander was the first to report it. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz will have to hire his third defensive coordinator in as many seasons.
Wilks grew up in Charlotte and went to college at Appalachian State in North Carolina. He coached in the NFL from 2006 to 2019, including six seasons with the Panthers, before taking a year off and then coming to Columbia.
When the Giants opted not to hire Wilks, the Missourian wrote about the job he did in his one year with the Tigers as well as what his departure could mean for Drinkwitz, his coaching staff and the team as a whole. In summary: The defense improved greatly down the stretch last season under Wilks, and his departure could force the Tigers to go back to the drawing board defensively.
Who could fill the position?
As far as internal candidates for the job go, only newly hired safeties coach Blake Baker has been a defensive coordinator before; he held the role at Louisiana Tech from 2015 to 2018 and Miami from 2019 to 2020. Drinkwitz has worked with Baker before, both in 2013 at Arkansas State and very briefly in 2014 at Boise State.
Last week, Drinkwitz said that Baker could be Wilks’ “No. 2” on defense, which certainly seems to make him Wilks’ natural replacement.
“I felt like that was an opportunity to add somebody who has coordinating experience at the collegiate level, who’s seen a lot of different things in the SEC, been in the SEC, been in the ACC, can be a sounding board for Steve (Wilks) and continue to help us improve,” Drinkwitz said.
Drinkwitz recently promoted linebackers coach DJ Smith to recruiting coordinator, so he thinks highly of him as well, though that would be two major steps up in responsibility from one season to the next. Newly hired defensive ends coach Kevin Peoples has nearly 30 years of experience as an assistant as well.
Externally, two names Drinkwitz has worked with previously are North Carolina co-defensive coordinator Tommy Thigpen (Auburn, 2010-11) and Alabama analyst Dave Huxtable (North Carolina State, 2016-2018). However, he’s shown with Wilks and several other assistants that he’s not tied to hiring someone with whom he’s worked before.