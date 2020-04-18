The world of live sportsmight have been put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the offseason continues in the form of trades and drafts.
That includes the NFL Draft, which will be run remotely starting with the first round Thursday and the second and third rounds Friday before rounds four through seven conclude the draft Saturday.
Missouri won’t have a prospect with the spotlight Drew Lock had before being a second-round pick by the Denver Broncos in last year’s draft but a few Tigers will likely hear their names called.
Here’s a breakdown of Missouri’s draft-eligible players and their prospects for this week’s draft:
Jordan Elliott, Defensive Tackle
Stats: 44 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks
Draft rankings:
CBS Sports ranking: 67
Athletic Mock Draft: 2nd round (47th overall)
Elliott didn’t put up the gaudiest statistics, but he was one of the most impactful players for Missouri last season and will likely be the first Tiger drafted. He improved dramatically over his three years in Columbia which ended with a second-team All-American selection from the Associated Press. Elliot also earned All-Southeastern Conference honors and was the highest-graded interior defender in FBS by the football analytics website Pro Football Focus in his redshirt junior season.
He used a quick first step and good strength to be an elite run-stopper but was part of a defensive line that struggled to generate pressure on the quarterback. Elliott faced a lot of double teams due to Missouri’s lack of a consistent edge rusher and was second on a unit whose 19 sacks were dead last in the SEC. Another problem for Elliott is that he didn’t have a whole lot of production until the 2019 season. He transferred to Missouri from Texas after playing in four games during his freshman season and then took a redshirt year at Missouri before showing flashes of brilliance from the bench in 2018. Elliott’s lack of experience when compared to other top defensive line prospects will likely hamper his draft prospective, but a team will likely take a chance on him in the second or third round due to his combination of size and athleticism.
Albert Okwuegbunam, Tight End
Stats: 26 catches for 306 yards and six touchdowns
CBS Sports ranking: 108
Athletic Mock Draft: 3rd round (94th)
Okwuegbunam had the potential to be a first-round pick after a breakout season with Drew Lock in 2018, but he decided to come back to Missouri and was thought of to be the top draft prospect on the team preseason. He showed elite speed at the NFL Combine with a 4.49 second 40-yard dash time that was first among tight ends and better than a handful of wide receivers.
After a rocky season for Okwuegbunam and the offense, his stock took a hit and is projected to be selected in the third round at the end of Day 2 or early on Day 3. He also missed multiple games in each season due to injury. The lack of production with elite athletic ability makes Okwuegbunam a boom-or-bust prospect in the eyes of NFL scouts.
“(He’s) kind of an enigma to me,” one scout told the Athletic’s Bill McGinn. “Really talented human being in terms of size and athleticism but just doesn’t put it all together. Someone’s going to take him based off potential. If they can get through to the mind to get it out of the body he’ll have a chance.”
Cale Garrett, Linebacker
Stats: 43 tackles, five tackles for loss, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and three defensive touchdowns
CBS Sports ranking: 353
Athletic Mock Draft: 7th round (235)
Garrett was having a career season before a pectoral injury cut his senior year short. He was on pace for an all-conference season after being named SEC Defensive Player of the Week twice in five games after being named second-team All-SEC as a junior. His injury and subpar testing at the NFL combine make him a likely late-round pick who could be an undrafted free agent.
“He’s a tough run defender who has limited speed,” Pro Football Network draft analyst Tony Pauline said. “Special teams coverage units will make or break him.”
DeMarkus Acy, Defensive Back
Stats: 15 tackles, five passes defended and one fumble recovery
CBS Sports ranking: 227
Athletic Mock Draft: 7th round (249)
Acy didn’t have a senior season as impressive as his second-team All-SEC junior year. He was part of a Missouri secondary that allowed only 166 yards per game when he played. Acy will be another Tiger who will be on the fringes of being drafted late or picking up an offer as an undrafted free agent. Those fringe players had an even steeper climb to being drafted after pro days and individual workouts were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think Demarkus Acy and Johnathan Johnson are guys who will probably fall out of the draft because they weren’t able to work out but I think they can be really good priority free agent signings,” Pauline said.
Kelly Bryant, Quarterback
Stats: 181 for 292 passing for 2215 yards and 15 touchdowns with six interceptions
CBS Sports ranking: 374
Athletic Mock Draft: Undrafted
Bryant’s plan of transferring from Clemson to Missouri to show his abilities as a pro-style quarterback under Derek Dooley didn’t go the way he or Missouri fans hoped as he struggled to lead the Missouri offense toward the end of the 2019 season. A quick start against Wyoming was followed by a rough stretch in conference play before knee and hamstring injuries ended his lone season at Missouri. Bryant’s draft hopes likely crumbled with Missouri’s offense at the end of the season.
Yasir Durant, Tackle
Stats: 11 starts
CBS Sports ranking: 119
Athletic Mock Draft: Undrafted
Like most of Missouri’s offense, Durant had a better season in 2018 than 2019. He has a lot of experience as a three-year starter for the Tigers, and his big frame and pass blocking ability could get him a spot on a team’s roster as a late-round pick or undrafted free agent.
“If he puts his nose to the grindstone and really plays to his ability, he could be a good right tackle prospect at the next level,” Pauline said.
Trystan Colon-Castillo, Center
Stats: 12 starts
CBS Sports ranking: 206
Athletic Mock Draft: Undrafted
Colon-Castillo is undersized for a center prospect, but is another offensive lineman with experience. He was on the SEC’s All-Freshman team and started over 30 games for Missouri. He was a solid anchor to Tigers offensive line for the last three years and could be a late-round selection who outperforms his draft slot.
Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, Guard
Stats: 12 starts
CBS Sports ranking: 230
Athletic Mock Draft: Undrafted
Wallace-Simms was an AP All-SEC honoree after his junior season but was part of an offensive line that regressed in 2019. That regression hurt the group’s draft stock and now all of them will wait anxiously at the end of the draft. Wallace-Simms has good size and has been a good run blocker and will be a developmental prospect wherever he ends up.
Jonathon Johnson, Wide Receiver
Stats: 29 receptions for 294 yards
CBS Sports ranking: 369
Athletic Mock Draft: Undrafted
Johnson ended his career sixth in program history with 2,190 receiving yards, but only played eight games in his senior season due to injury. He was a consistent presence in the passing game during his four years but he struggled with drops. He has a slim chance of being drafted this week but could make a team’s training camp.