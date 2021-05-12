Missouri offensive line coach Marcus Johnson has been promoted to assistant head coach and run game coordinator, the team announced Wednesday. He will assume those positions while keeping his job with the O-line.
The upcoming season will be Johnson’s second on coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s staff. He arrived after a two-year stint as Mississippi State’s offensive line coach. Before that, he held a handful of jobs over seven years on staff at Duke.
“Coach Johnson is a tremendous leader of young men,” Drinkwitz said in a release. “His work with our offensive line is a key element to our future successes. He has a bright future with our program.”
The Tigers rushed for 1,352 yards last year. Running back and recent Los Angeles Chargers draft pick Larry Rountree III accounted for 972 of those.
Senior Tyler Badie — who was the team’s second-leading rusher with 242 yards — will likely enter the 2021 season as the No. 1 option in the backfield.