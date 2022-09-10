Missouri’s offensive performance against Kansas State was an unmitigated disaster in Saturday’s 40-12 loss. Here’s why.
Not fooling anyone
First, a run to the right. No gain. Then a jet sweep to the left. Loss of 3. Then a 54-minute weather delay. Then a QB draw. Gain of 7, tackled well short of the line to gain. Then a punt, which was incidentally returned for a touchdown.
Rinse, repeat.
The Tigers’ fourth drive of the game lasted 2:06 of game time and a little over an hour of real time, but if you weren’t looking at a clock, you might have mistaken it for almost every other Missouri drive. Conservative play-calling that resulted in an attacking Kansas State defense getting even more aggressive defined a first half that was a slugfest for the Missouri offense, shortly before it turned into a humiliation.
“We weren’t really aggressive when we started out, so that took a toll on us throughout the game,” receiver Tauskie Dove said. “That’s all I really have about that.”
Missouri put plenty of east-west, dink-and-dunk offense on tape last week against Louisiana Tech, and Kansas State was prepared for it. Because the Wildcats were, and that they were unconcerned with Missouri’s downfield passing game, they were able to snuff out too-cute play-calls and attack downhill with ease.
Take the Tigers’ second drive. Drinkwitz started with a jet sweep to Mookie Cooper. He had no chance; three edge defenders sat on the line of scrimmage and didn’t give him room. Next, a screen to Elijah Young that nose tackle Eli Huggins saw all the way. After that, a drop on a drag route by Luther Burden, but by then it was third-and-18 and it didn’t matter.
Kansas State knowing, generally, what was probably coming ended the drive before it started.
“You know, we’ve got motions, things like that that could tell us presnap if the defense is in zone or man and also where we’re gonna throw the ball presnap,” Dove said. “We weren’t aggressive with that. So that really played a factor throughout the quarters.”
Quarterback play
If conservative play-calling defined the first half for Missouri, the potential reason why defined the second half.
When Drinkwitz did start to air it out, albeit when the Tigers had to because they were down by 17 in the second half, Cook didn’t complete enough to give the Tigers a chance. When the airing out continued, Cook and eventually Jack Abraham started giving the ball away.
Cook had Luther Burden open, with a good two steps between him and the nearest defender, on the first play of Missouri’s first second-quarter drive. He hit Dominic Lovett later in the drive with an impressive throw on the right sideline to get Missouri to the Kansas State 26. But two plays later, Cook failed to see a soon-to-be frustrated Burden open, throwing instead to a covered Dove.
On the play after that, Cook threw late to Lovett on a slot fade and the pass fell harmlessly by the front-right pylon. On the first play of the next drive, Cook underthrew a deep pass to Lovett and it was intercepted, effectively ending Missouri’s comeback chances.
After yet another pick — thrown right to linebacker Daniel Greene — Jack Abraham entered the game at quarterback, and he promptly threw another interception. And then another one.
“The two vertical balls were underthrown,” Drinkwitz said.
Cook seemed to be favoring his left arm after the last play of the first half, but he was not removed because of injury. He stood on the sideline with his helmet on, watching Abraham throw interceptions, and re-entered the game in the fourth quarter.
Drinkwitz was clear after the game that Cook is Missouri’s quarterback; he said he was just trying to light a spark under the team.
“I just felt like Brady had gotten hit quite a bit, and after the air got knocked out of him and we threw the interception, I just felt like, ‘Let’s just see if Jack was seeing something different,’” Drinkwitz said.
Blocking
Missouri running backs — Nate Peat, Cody Schrader and Elijah Young — combined for 32 yards on 21 attempts. That’s 1.52 yards per carry. They didn’t have anywhere to go all game.
Huggins, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Robert Hentz II, Austin Moore, Daniel Green and the rest of Kansas State’s front seven combined for nine tackles for loss and made Cook scramble for his life for most of the afternoon.
“We obviously weren’t clean in running the ball or in protecting the quarterback,” Drinkwitz said.
Everywhere Peat, Schrader and Young went, there was a defensive lineman or a linebacker there to meet them. No tackle could set an edge, no guard or center could prevent penetration. Particularly in the first half, when Missouri ran more than it passed, the Tigers had no answers for Kansas State’s vaunted front.
“There were some plays early that I thought we missed that could’ve changed the tide, but we didn’t get it done,” Drinkwitz said.
Receivers not playing up to standard
Not to be let off the hook, Missouri’s receivers made mistakes in crucial moments. Dove dropped a ball, one that was thrown low but very catchable, on a third-and-6 near midfield in the third quarter. The Tigers, who at that point still had a chance to get back in the game, punted on the ensuing fourth down.
Burden and Lovett had a play in which they ran into each other, leading to a sack. Blocking on the outside was lackluster. Cooper was a complete nonfactor. Execution, all over the field, was poor.
“I don’t think anybody was very good today,” Drinkwitz said. “None of us were good enough today.”