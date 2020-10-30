Two weeks before Missouri’s season opener against Alabama, the offensive line was in disarray.
For five straight days, a different player practiced at the starting left guard position each day.
Coronavirus-related issues, a season-ending shoulder injury to redshirt junior Hyrin White and the loss of three former multi-year starters to the pros made rebuilding an offensive line under new coach Marcus Johnson no easy task.
Missouri’s athletic department denied the Missourian’s request to speak with Johnson and did not respond when asked why. But Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said the struggle to find consistency on the offensive line is “unlike anything I’ve ever seen.”
“Nobody really cares about the excuse. They just expect the performance,” Drinkwitz said Sept. 12. “Whether or not it’s the fifth left guard or the first left guard, they’re going to expect the performance to meet their expectation.”
For most of fall camp, Drinkwitz said that the offensive line “got their tails kicked.”
The core of Missouri’s offensive line began to form in April, when former Rutgers center Michael Maietti came to Columbia as a graduate transfer. Trystan Colon-Castillo, now on the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad, occupied that starting position for three seasons. Maietti started 33 games before coming to MU and quickly spearheaded the center position. He has started in all four games and developed chemistry with both quarterbacks quickly.
“When he first came, he was a smaller guy, but he’s filled the center position really well,” defensive end Tre Williams said.
The right side of the line formed quickly during summer camp. Larry Borom produced at right tackle last season, and although captain Case Cook established a role at left guard last year, he slid to the right guard position.
But there was still uncertainty around the left side.
Missouri signed Zeke Powell, a transfer from Coffeyville Community College, in August. With no Power Five playing experience, he was an unknown. Nevertheless, he won the starting left tackle job in Week 1 and, after returning from an illness that sidelined him for one game, was atop the depth chart with redshirt sophomore Bobby Lawrence.
Left guard is the only position at which Missouri lists three players on the depth chart. None are older than a redshirt sophomore or have college starting experience. Thus far, Xavier Delgado has taken the lead, but after he left with an injury against Kentucky, true freshman Dylan Spencer stepped in.
“(Dylan) came in and played his butt off,” running back Larry Rountree III said. “I always told him to always be ready, so to see him come in and for him to play like I knew he was gonna play, it makes me proud.”
Cook said that because of the uncertainty of this year, each lineman has prepared for any scenario — including ones where they play outside of their primary position. Normally, an offensive line might ease into action and work through these issues in the early nonconference games before league play. But with the adjusted 2020 schedule, the Southeastern Conference gauntlet began immediately.
Against four of the SEC‘s most elite defenses, the offensive line has provided a surprising lift to a revamped Missouri offense. Only two teams in the league have allowed fewer sacks than Missouri’s six this season. Missouri heads to Florida, which has sacked opposing quarterbacks eight times in three games, Saturday.
Against Alabama, Missouri’s offense was inconsistent but showed flashes in the ground game and pass protection. Larry Borom gained national attention when Pro Football Focus named him one of the Top 10 Performers of the Week among 2021 draft prospects. The right tackle didn’t allow any pressures from any of his one-on-one matchups, compared to the 20 pressures he allowed last season, according to PFF.
“If you ever shook Larry’s hand, he’s a wide dude,” Williams said. “At the same time, he’s athletic, and he’s a big guy. He’s just technically sound. That’s what makes him a great O-lineman for us.”
Drinkwitz also noticed the line’s play against the Crimson Tide and said that he should have given them more early opportunities to create holes and set the tone with Rountree.
“I saw a lot of fight,” Drinkwitz said. “I thought those guys answered the bell. I don’t think it was an issue of not being good enough at all. I thought our guys fought.”
The toughest challenge on paper for the group up front was LSU. The conference leader with 14 sacks posed some problems for Mississippi State and Vanderbilt in the first two weeks. Missouri’s line “answered the bell,” and LSU only got to Connor Bazelak once. He threw for more than 400 yards and MU averaged more than five yards per carry in the 45-41 win.
Drinkwitz leaned heavily on the offensive line versus Kentucky, rushing the ball 62 times, including a career-high 37 carries for Rountree. Even after three linemen went down with injuries, the Tigers continued to run the ball.
Despite injuries to Borom, Delgado and Powell one week ago, all three were listed atop the depth chart Tuesday. They’ll line up against a Florida defense that has had eight different players record a sack in three games.
But even if MU brings a shorthanded group to Gainesville, it won’t faze them.
“They’re guys that don’t get enough credit,” Drinkwitz said. “They show up to work every day. They just do the dirty work. They don’t complain, they don’t fuss, but they’re really the engine that makes your room go.”