Missouri offensive lineman Dylan Spencer entered the transfer portal Monday, an athletic department spokesperson confirmed.
The true freshman was listed atop the depth chart against South Carolina despite being suspended for the first half because of a fight before halftime against Florida. He started in the loss to the Gators but did not travel with the team Saturday. He also saw snaps against Kentucky.
Before Missouri’s first game against Alabama, he was listed behind Xavier Delgado at left guard on the depth chart.
Spencer is the latest player to enter the transfer portal, after wide receiver Dominic Gicinto did so Wednesday. He came to Missouri in Eliah Drinkwitz’s first recruiting class and chose the Tigers over offers from Tennessee and Mississippi State, among others. Spencer joins Montra Edwards as the two players from that recruiting class who have entered the portal since the season began.
Punter McKinniss named special teams player of the week
Graduate transfer punter Grant McKinniss was named the Southeastern Conference special teams player of the week Monday after seven punts for 305 yards.
McKinniss pinned the Gamecocks inside their own 20 five times, including twice at the 1-yard line. South Carolina had only one return yard on McKinniss’ punts, giving him a net average of 43.4 yards a kick.
“All game, (it) was a field position battle, and we could never get it flipped,” South Carolina interim coach Mike Bobo said. “They were on the plus side the entire game.”