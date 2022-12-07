Missouri offensive tackle Hyrin White reportedly will enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to recruiting insider Mike Farrell.

White would be the second MU player projected to start next season to enter the portal, with wide receiver Dominic Lovett being the first.

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

