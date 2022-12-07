Missouri offensive tackle Hyrin White reportedly will enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to recruiting insider Mike Farrell.
White would be the second MU player projected to start next season to enter the portal, with wide receiver Dominic Lovett being the first.
The senior from Dallas did not play in 2022 due to an injury, but he was a key piece on Missouri’s offensive line at right tackle in 2021. Starting 11 games at right tackle, White helped lead Tyler Badie to the best season of any running back in Tigers history.
With White likely gone, Missouri now has a glaring need for depth at offensive tackle. Only three current Tigers have both experience playing tackle in college and eligibility in 2023: Javon Foster and Bobby Lawrence, neither of whom have announced whether they plan to use their COVID year of eligibility, and true freshman Armand Membou, who started Missouri’s past three games and seemed to play well.
Other internal options for the Tigers could include Valen Erickson and Tristan Wilson, two true freshmen who coaches have spoken highly of this year. Logan Reichert, an incoming freshman, could be an option as well. 247Sports rates Reichert as a three-star recruit, but Rivals has him as a four-star.
White’s absence increases the already very high chance Missouri adds multiple offensive linemen via the transfer portal this offseason.