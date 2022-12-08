Missouri isn’t going far from home to address running back options for the 2023 season. Vanderbilt transfer running back Ray Davis announced Thursday he received an offer the Tigers.
Davis was the fourth-leading rusher in the Southeastern Conference this season. The senior carried the ball 232 times this season for 1,042 yards and five touchdowns.
But Missouri isn’t the only in-conference foe targeting Ray. Kentucky and Mississippi State, along with Oklahoma State in the Big 12, also offered the fourth-year back.
Davis played the 2019 and the 2020 seasons at Temple. Announcing he officially entered the transfer portal Monday, the running back is looking for his third home in five seasons.
Littlejohn to visit Missouri
Class of 2023 linebacker commit Brayshawn Littlejohn will be visiting Missouri this weekend. The three-star recruit was visited by coach Eli Drinkwitz and co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach DJ Smith at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina, on Dec. 2.
“It means a lot when the head coach and the defense coordinator take time out of their day that to come and see you at home and talk with the family,” Littlejohn said.
Littlejohn hopes to learn more about Missouri on his visit, planing to enroll early in January.
Pendleton leaves for Tennessee
Missouri assistant director of offensive player personnel Kevin Pendleton announced Thursday he accepted an assistant offensive line coach position with Tennessee. Pendleton played for the Tigers from 2014-2018.
MU hires Larrondo
Missouri is reportedly expected to hire former Auburn associate athletic director and football chief of staff Brad Larrondo in an administrative role, per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
Larrondo was the senior associate athletic director at Boise State when Eli Drinkwitz was the quarterbacks coach and later the offensive coordinator for the Broncos from 2014-2015 under Bryan Harsin — former coach of Auburn, too.
Missouri quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan was also the signal caller for Boise State from 2004-2008 which was also during Larrondo’s tenure.
MU visits Cincy commit
Three-star offensive tackle Joshua Gregory was visited by Missouri offensive line coach Marcus Johnson on Thursday. The class of 2023 recruit is verbally committed to Cincinnati.
Gregory, a senior at Christian Brothers College, received an offer from the Tigers on Dec. 4. The 6-foot-7, 270-pound lineman is ranked the 24th-best class of 2023 in Missouri.
Drinkwitz finished up home visits Thursday, taking a trip to St. Louis from Washington. Four-star tight end commit Brett Norfleet's brother, Aaron, posted to Twitter with Missouri's coach, dubbing himself the "better Norfleet."
Former MU corners offered
Missouri cornerback Davion Sistrunk received an offer from Prairie View A&M on Thursday, and L.J. Hewitt received offers from Eastern Kentucky and Norfolk State on Wednesday.
Both cornerbacks left the program in November, after announcing their intentions to enter the transfer portal. Sistrunk and Hewitt were suspended by the team at the time.