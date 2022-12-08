Missouri isn’t going far from home to address running back options for the 2023 season. Vanderbilt transfer running back Ray Davis announced Thursday he received an offer the Tigers.

Davis was the fourth-leading rusher in the Southeastern Conference this season. The senior carried the ball 232 times this season for 1,042 yards and five touchdowns.

  Sports reporter, Spring and Fall 2022

