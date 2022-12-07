Missouri offered Class of 2024 recruit Courtney Crutchfield on Wednesday, the Pine Bluff, Arkansas, product announced. The two-way player is teammates with Class of 2023 tight end target Jordon Harris.

The offer marked Crutchfield's first from a Division I program. Crutchfield received 5A All-State honors in Arkansas while his teammate, Harris, earned 5A All-Conference honors.

  Sports reporter, Spring and Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism

