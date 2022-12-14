Three recruits from Guyer High School in Denton, Texas, announced offers from Missouri on Tuesday. Those three weren’t the only Dallas- area products offered by co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach DJ Smith.
Smith also paid a visit to Lewisville High School, offering Class of 2024 wide receiver Lamar Kerby, Class of 2024 running back Viron Ellison and Class of 2025 offensive tackle Michael Fasusi. The three prospects have yet to receive ratings from 247Sports.
Kerby, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound wideout, was offered by three Big 12 programs — Baylor, TCU and Texas Tech.
Fellow offensive target Ellison measures out at 6-foot, 170 pounds and received offers from Colorado State, Northern Arizona and Texas State. Ellison was named UIL 5-6A offensive player of the year and first team All-District.
Fasusi, a 6-foot-6, 287-pound sophomore, has been targeted by a trio of Power Five programs in Duke, Tennessee and Texas Tech.
Drinkwitz, Peeler visit Blood
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz and wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler visited three-star wide receiver commit Daniel Blood on Tuesday. Peeler made a prior visit to see the Class of 2023 wideout Thursday.
Blood won the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division 1 state championship Friday with Destrehan. The senior verbally committed to Missouri on Nov. 24.
Who is Missouri targeting?
Drinkwitz followed outgoing Syracuse defensive back Darian Chestnut on Twitter. The sophomore entered the transfer portal Tuesday after playing in all 24 regular-season games the past two seasons with the Orange.
Chestnut was ranked a top-10 recruit in New Jersey for the Class of 2021 by 247Sports, earning freshman All-American honors from ESPN, Football Writers Association of America, Pro Football Focus and 247Sports in his first season.
Helm visits MU
Florida transfer cornerback Avery Helm visited Missouri this past weekend. The sophomore received a home visit earlier this month from the Tigers, as well as personnel from TCU and Utah.
Helm faced Missouri in October when the Tigers traveled to Gainesville, Florida, to face the Gators. The cornerback totaled one assisted tackle in the contest.
Awards and invites
Recently offered cornerback Eli Bowen was named the UIL 5-6A District defensive player of the year. His teammates — offensive tackle Willie Goodacre and wide receiver Josiah Martin, who also have earned offers from MU — were named first team All-District.
Rock Bridge kicker Joey Scardina — who visited for the Vanderbilt game — was invited to the 2023 Hammer Kicking Academy, which features the top 40 kicking recruits.