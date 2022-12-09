Missouri is making its rounds in the transfer portal, eyeing tenured offensive linemen to retool its program for 2023. The latest lineman to be offered is UTEP transfer Jeremiah Byers, who announced his offer Wednesday.

The redshirt sophomore started the last two seasons at right tackle for the Miners. Byers received Conference USA All-Freshman Team honors in 2020, making three starts in six games of action.

