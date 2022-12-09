Missouri is making its rounds in the transfer portal, eyeing tenured offensive linemen to retool its program for 2023. The latest lineman to be offered is UTEP transfer Jeremiah Byers, who announced his offer Wednesday.
The redshirt sophomore started the last two seasons at right tackle for the Miners. Byers received Conference USA All-Freshman Team honors in 2020, making three starts in six games of action.
Byers also holds offers from Texas Tech, UTSA, Miami, Maryland, Memphis, Penn State, Oklahoma and Florida State — where he's visiting this weekend.
Tigers visit SLUH
St. Louis University High School coach Adam Cruz thanked Missouri runnings back Curtis Luper for visiting his players Thursday. The Junior Billikens hold a handful of Tigers targets, including class of 2024 wide receiver Ryan Wingo — rated a five-star by 247Sports.
Cruz also thanked former Missouri wide receiver L'Damian Washington, who serves as the interim wide receivers coach for Oklahoma. Washington ran into former Tigers coach Gary Pinkel this week in St. Louis.
Continuing on the visiting trail, wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler paid a home visit to class of 2023 commit Daniel Blood on Thursday. The three-star recruit decommitted from Louisiana last month before committing to Missouri.
Smith to visit MU
Class of 2024 wide receiver/tight end Keelan Smith told the Missourian he will be visiting Missouri on Saturday. The Liberty North product announced an offer from the Tigers on Nov. 4.
Awards
Three-star wide receiver Marquis Johnson was named a UIL 6A Academic All-District player. The class of 2023 recruit will be enrolling during the summer, planning to run track and field in his final semester at Dickinson High School.
Three-star defensive back target Michael Boganowski was named to the All-Class 6A Football Team in Kansas. Four-star wide receiver target Jeremiah McClellan was named to the Class 6 First Team in Missouri for consecutive seasons.
Decommitment of note
Four-star edge Ashley Williams decommitted from Auburn on Thursday. The class of 2023 recruit told the Missourian he is considering Missouri and would take a visit to Columbia, if the Tigers offered. Williams received an offer from Missouri on April 6.