Missouri has officially hired former Fresno State offensive coordinator Kirby Moore as the program’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the team confirmed via Twitter on Thursday.
It was first reported that MU was targeting Moore for the role on Wednesday by ESPN’s Pete Thamel .
According to documents obtained by PowerMizzou, Moore’s deal with the Tigers is for three years, during which he will make $850,000 in 2023, with his salary increasing to $875,000 and $900,000 in the following years.
Moore is the first offensive coordinator on staff in the Eliah Drinkwitz era. Drinkwitz has served as the primary play-caller for the Tigers since he was hired in 2019.
“He’s a proven winner as a coach and player,” Drinkwitz said in a release from the team.
“I felt the connection with (Drinkwitz’s) vision for the Missouri football program, and I am extremely thankful for the opportunity for my family and me to be Tigers and coach in the SEC,” Moore said in the release.
Moore said he prides himself on having close relationships with the head coaches he works under and looks forward to having a similar relationship with Drinkwitz.
“I can’t wait to get with the players and staff and go to work with spring ball only 55 days away,” Moore said.
In 2022, Moore called plays for a pass-heavy offense for the Bulldogs, who won the Mountain West Conference and LA Bowl, capping off a nine-game win streak on the way to a 10-4 record.
Averaging over 30 points per game, his unit ranked 27th in the nation in passing, throwing for 3,788 yards over 14 games, five of which were played with a backup quarterback.
Moore will begin work with a Missouri offense that struggled at times in 2022, finishing 82nd in the nation in total offense.
With the absence of quarterback Brady Cook because of injury and the departure of receivers Dominic Lovett, who transferred to Georgia, and Barrett Banister, Moore will work with a young group of offensive weapons. Freshman QB Sam Horn will likely be under center the most this spring, throwing to fellow freshman Luther Burden, whose 375 yards is the most among wideouts still on the roster.
Moore spent six seasons at Fresno State serving in various offensive roles, with 2022 being his first as the OC and quarterbacks coach. Before his time in Fresno, Moore spent one season each at Washington and the College of Idaho in offensive assistant roles.
Moore played wide receiver at Boise State from 2009-2013, catching passes from older brother and current Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.