Missouri has officially hired former Fresno State offensive coordinator Kirby Moore as the program’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the team confirmed via Twitter on Thursday.

It was first reported that MU was targeting Moore for the role on Wednesday by ESPN’s Pete Thamel .

  • MU Football reporter studying sports journalism. Reach me at wpsvtp@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @wendellsjr_

