With his senior season more than halfway through, Mason Goldman received his first Southeastern Conference offer from Missouri. Goldman, a three-star tackle in the Class of 2023 from Gretna, Nebraska, admired the Tigers' facilities and coaches during a camp invite prior to this season.

But with his eyes set on a commitment after the end of his high school season, Goldman highlighted team culture as a strong eye catcher when evaluating offers.

