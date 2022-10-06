With his senior season more than halfway through, Mason Goldman received his first Southeastern Conference offer from Missouri. Goldman, a three-star tackle in the Class of 2023 from Gretna, Nebraska, admired the Tigers' facilities and coaches during a camp invite prior to this season.
But with his eyes set on a commitment after the end of his high school season, Goldman highlighted team culture as a strong eye catcher when evaluating offers.
"The big thing is the culture aspects," Goldman said. "And once I get down there, I see all the players interact with the coaches and how much the coaches actually reach out to me and are interested in me."
Goldman's primary contact with the Tigers has been special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Erik Link.
The tackle sees himself a tad undersized at 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, but he's hoping to finish the year at 270-275 pounds. Most college programs want him near 310-315 by this time next year.
Goldman credits his success and progression to his offensive line coach at Gretna High School, Landon Kubicek, who played on the offensive line at Northwest Missouri State from 2013-17.
Gretna is 6-0 on the season. Goldman mentioned how proud his teammates feel about how far they've come after playing competitive teams in the last couple weeks.
"I could definitely get better at run blocking, just being more powerful," Goldman said. "And I can also cut out some bad footwork that I tend to have sometimes."
Since his sophomore season, Goldman has learned everything he knows from Kubicek. Now the 10th-best offensive tackle in Nebraska, his decision looms in an "overwhelming" situation.
Goldman isn't set in stone on one program. His 247Sports profile has received one crystal ball for him to commit to Kansas. But of his 11 offers on the table, three are from Power Five programs, including Arizona State.
The next stop on his recruiting trail is a visit to Oklahoma State on Oct. 22. Goldman is expected to visit Missouri on Nov. 5, when the Tigers host Kentucky.