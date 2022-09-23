Down 21-6 with the ball in the third quarter, Auburn had a chance to come back last week against Penn State. Quarterback TJ Finley set up in shotgun, looking to extend the drive on third-and-12 from his own 35.
Finley took the snap and barely had time to look up before he was in deep trouble.
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson put a swim move on right tackle Austin Troxell that probably still lives in his nightmares. Troxell barely touched him, and Robinson had an inside lane to the quarterback, destroying the pocket instantly. He charged at Finley,a Nittany Lion ready to pounce.
Finley avoided Robinson with a quick move to his leftand ran into another problem. Safety Ji’Ayir Brown had lined up in the A gap, faked a charge up the middle and started screaming around the edge. Guard Kameron Stutts tried to pick him up, but with Troxell on the ground, he didn’t touch him either.
Brown got to Finley and knocked the ball out. Penn State recovered.
It was one of six sacks Auburn conceded in its 41-12 defeat. Finley fumbled twice and Auburn only averaged 3.3 yards per carry as the Nittany Lions feasted on the Auburn offensive line.
Missouri’s pass rushers have been watching Auburn offensive line on tape all week. Trajan Jeffcoat, Isaiah McGuire, Jayden Jernigan, Ty’Ron Hopper, DJ Coleman, Kristian Williams and several others have a chance to show why the Tigers were so confident in their ability to pressure the quarterback heading into the season.
So far,the Tigers have only five sacks in three games.
“I think as a defense, not just defensive ends, we’ve gotta create more havoc than that’s been in the last few weeks,” MU defensive coordinator Blake Baker said. “That’s not us. That’s not our style. It comes down to, you know, it’s the first year in the system. But we’ve gotta understand how this defense is built and how it’s predicated.”
The sack number requires context. Because of game flow — Missouri was down early and Kansas State’s bread and butter is the run game — Kansas State didn’t drop back and throw downfield much. Additionally, Baker noted that Abilene Christian ran max protection several times and generally got the ball out within 2.15 seconds.
“Our goal is to get a 25% ‘havoc rate’ every week, and we haven’t been close enough the last two weeks,” Baker said. “Not necessarily getting to the quarterback, being able to spike our gaps and get down and get tackles for loss in the run game.”
Against Louisiana Tech, Missouri picked up four of its five sacks and was in the Bulldogs’ backfield all night.
“We’re not over-emphasizing or panicking because we haven’t had a lot of sacks the last couple weeks,” Baker said.
The Tigers showed they’re capable of being a dominant pass rush against Louisiana Tech. Hopper was relentless when blitzing, which resulted in a crushing sack. Jernigan dusted the Bulldogs’ left guard on one play to get to the quarterback instantly.
The pass rush can create opportunities for Missouri’s defense in other ways, too, not just when it gets home for a sack. Williams, in his first game as a Tiger, swiped away the center’s hands to gain a step on his blocker. From there, he muscled his way to the quarterback and got a finger on the ball. That finger turned the throw into a wounded duck, the ball caught by Joseph Charleston and returned for a touchdown.
For his efforts in the season’s first three weeks, Williams earned a starting spot over Darius Robinson.
“Kristian’s probably playing the best in that room overall,” Baker said. “It’s something I’ve said since day one, man, we’re gonna reward performance. We’re gonna reward hard work.”
He and the rest of the Tigers’ defensive line have a matchup they are chomping at the bit for and a chance to win the game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday.