Down 21-6 with the ball in the third quarter, Auburn had a chance to come back last week against Penn State. Quarterback TJ Finley set up in shotgun, looking to extend the drive on third-and-12 from his own 35.

Finley took the snap and barely had time to look up before he was in deep trouble.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Soble is a sports reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

Recommended for you