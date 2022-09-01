Excitement in and around Columbia felt palpable Thursday afternoon as Memorial Stadium opened its gates for the first time this season.

It may have been a weeknight, but tailgaters showed up in full force with their grills loaded with burgers and flat screens tuned to college football. Inside the stadium, Missouri’s student section quickly filled with fans eager to catch their first glimpse of a team coach Eli Drinkwitz promised will excite.

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

