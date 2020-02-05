Missouri finished National Signing Day with only one major splash, but the Tigers managed to tread water with its first recruiting class under Eliah Drinkwitz.
Five players signed Wednesday to bring the class total to 17 recruits, the same number the Tigers had when Barry Odom was fired Nov. 30. Drinkwitz said the cap for this year’s recruiting class was 17 or 18 players. With today’s signees, Missouri still has some of its 81 scholarships remaining.
Drinkwitz managed to keep 11 of those original 17 and added six new recruits to replace the commits lost after staff turnover.
One of those new recruits made the team’s biggest news of the day. Defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. pulled a double-hat fake, tossing Alabama and Texas hats to the side before putting on a black and gold hat and choosing Missouri.
Rakestraw was an under-the-radar recruit who had no Power Five offers before a breakout senior season. The three-star cornerback didn’t allow a touchdown, led Duncanville to the 2019 Texas Class 6A championship game and was named the Dallas Morning News Defensive Player of the Year.
“He provides a lot of position versatility,” Drinkwitz said. “His length provides us the ability to play man-to-man and match up with wide receivers in this conference.”
Drinkwitz had a semi-viral moment on social media with his reaction to Rakestraw’s signing, screaming and moving through the halls of the team offices in celebration.
(tncms-inline)1225077947393966080[0](/tncms-inline)
“I was that excited for everybody,” Drinkwitz said. “They just happened to film that one.”
Joining Rakestraw were Kris Abrams-Draine, Montra Edwards, Johnny Walker Jr. and Dylan Spencer, who all signed Wednesday.
Missouri won back Edwards, a player who decommitted in August and committed to Missouri again in January.
Of Wednesday’s signees, wideout Adams-Draine earned a lot of praise from Drinkwitz. The runner-up for Mr. Football in Alabama this past season switched to quarterback and ran for 1,745 yards.
“He’s a guy that’s got all kinds of athleticism,” Drinkwitz said. “When the ball is in his hand, the moment is never too big for him. He’s a guy who can create on his own, and when he gets the ball in space is able to do something with it.”
Walker and Spencer rounded out the class as three-star recruits in the trenches. Drinkwitz noted Walker’s speed and bend off the edge and said Spencer, who only has one year of experience as an offensive lineman, has plenty of untapped potential.
Missouri also unveiled transfers Damon Hazelton Jr. and Ben Key, who both signed in January.
Hazelton is an experienced receiver who was a two-year starter at Virginia Tech and had 527 yards and eight touchdowns last season.
“He’s got great size, catch radius, and so we’re excited about him,” Drinkwitz said. “The maturity he brings to that room and the competition he brings to that room is something we needed.”
Hazelton is a two-time transfer; he left Ball State and joined Virginia Tech in 2017 before his graduate transfer to Missouri. Drinkwitz said he wasn’t certain Hazelton would be eligible but is not concerned about his eligibility next season.
Key was the No. 87 junior college recruit in the country, according to 247sports, and chose Missouri after getting a release from his national letter of intent after Joe Moorhead was fired at Mississippi State.
Missouri’s class finished 13th in the SEC and 50th nationally according to 247sports, and 14th — dead last — in the SEC and 56th nationally by Rivals. Missouri was behind all three other schools in the conference with coaching changes.
Mississippi State hired Mike Leach and finished 10th with 23 signees, Arkansas finished 11th under new coach Sam Pittman with 21 signees and Lane Kiffin finished with a 12th-ranked class of 17 signees. All three schools had at least three four-star signees while Missouri finished with one, wide receiver Javian Hester.
Missouri’s rankings got a boost with some late signees, but the program also lost some recruiting battles. Eddie Watkins, a three-star linebacker from Alabama, had Missouri in his top three but ultimately chose West Virginia.
Former 4-star offensive lineman commit Jalen St. John decommitted from Missouri in December but had the Tigers matched up against Arkansas in his top two.
St. John opted to move to Fayetteville, where Odom is the defensive coordinator, and join offensive line coach Brad Davis, who held that same position at Missouri under Odom.
It isn’t the first recruit Missouri has lost to their former head coach. Running back Dominique Johnson and offensive lineman Ray Curry flipped from Missouri to Arkansas in the December signing period.
Drinkwitz didn’t explicitly name Arkansas, but he mentioned a recruiting rivalry could be brewing.
“The school south of us seemed to keep offering every single person that we offered,” Drinkwitz said.
The early enrollees of the 2020 class and the rest of the team will get the season started March 7 when spring practice begins.