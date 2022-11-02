Defensive coordinator Blake Baker answers reporters’ questions (copy)

Missouri's defense has allowed 17 points or less in five of its last six games under coordinator Blake Baker. Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said Wednesday that Baker could be extended in the next 24 hours.

Coach Eli Drinkwitz said Wednesday on “Tiger Talk” that defensive coordinator Blake Baker was soon to be extended.

Drinkwitz said Missouri anticipates to receive news in the next 24 hours that Baker will be with the Tigers for “a long time.”

