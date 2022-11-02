Coach Eli Drinkwitz said Wednesday on “Tiger Talk” that defensive coordinator Blake Baker was soon to be extended.
Coach Eli Drinkwitz said Wednesday on “Tiger Talk” that defensive coordinator Blake Baker was soon to be extended.
Drinkwitz said Missouri anticipates to receive news in the next 24 hours that Baker will be with the Tigers for “a long time.”
“I appreciate our administration, and our athletic department and our board are really stepping up to the plate,” Drinkwitz said.
Baker — who is in his first season as the defensive coordinator — has pushed the Tigers to new lengths in 2022. Drinkwitz noted Baker exceeded expectations.
“Blake could be the first to tell you our entire defensive staff works really well together,” Drinkwitz said. “But obviously, he’s the tip of the spear, and he’s done a really good job of utilizing our scheme and playing well together and making some great calls at the right times.”
