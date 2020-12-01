Roster issues from COVID-19 delayed the meeting an extra week, but Missouri will finally meet Arkansas and have its reunion with former coach Barry Odom on Saturday.
The Razorbacks’ defensive coordinator was fired by Missouri after last year’s installment of the Battle Line Rivalry and took assistants Brad Davis and Sam Carter with him to Fayetteville. This weekend will be the first time that some of Odom’s former players will suit up against their former coach.
“There’s no hiding it,” Drinkwitz said. “We talked about it on Sunday that, obviously, we’re going against Coach Odom and a couple of other coaches that used to be here. But this is a players’ game.”
Most of Missouri’s roster was recruited by Odom, with quarterback Connor Bazelak crediting Odom’s contract extension after the 2018 season as one of the reasons he committed to Missouri’s 2019 recruiting class.
That job security was short-lived, with a coaching change giving Bazelak a new head coach and offensive coordinator after his true freshman season. Bazelak has solidified himself as Missouri’s starter under Drinkwitz as a redshirt freshman.
“Life’s about change, so you just adapt to it and make the most of your opportunities,” Bazalak said. “I think it worked out best for me where I am now.”
Odom’s biggest recruiting coup may have been linebacker Nick Bolton, who has been an All-America candidate for Missouri this season after developing under Odom and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters for the past two seasons.
“I hope to shake his hand after the game and tell him, ‘Thank you,’” Bolton said.
Odom, a former MU linebacker, worked mostly with the defensive side of the ball and has made Arkansas’ defense one of the most improved units in the Southeastern Conference. Arkansas gave up just under 40 points a game in conference games last season and are allowing only 30.9 points a game against its SEC-only schedule this season.
Missouri to have senior day on Saturday
Saturday will be Missouri’s senior day, with the rest of the schedule uncertain because of COVID-19.
Missouri will honor 17 seniors, but not all of them may be leaving the program. Drinkwitz said some of the seniors participating in Senior Day are still deciding if they want to return next season with the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to all players for next season.
Multiple seniors weren’t listed as participants and Drinkwitz said Tuesday that would indicate that they are returning next season. Some of those seniors that won’t participate in Senior Day are defensive lineman Kobie Whiteside, punter Grant McKinniss, linebacker Jamal Brooks, wide receiver Micah Wilson and linebacker Sci Martin Jr.
The return of Whiteside and McKinniss would help the team piece together its 2021 roster. McKinniss has played well as the team’s punter after replacing Tucker McCann and won SEC Special Teams Player of the Week honors once this season after his performance against South Carolina.
Whiteside will help bolster the defensive line after missing multiple weeks with injury this season. He was the team leader in sacks with 6½ in 2019. Wilson started against LSU and caught a touchdown pass in Missouri’s upset win and would be a depth option at receiver. Brooks has played mostly on special teams this season but could be in contention to start at linebacker if Nick Bolton leaves for the NFL Draft at the end of the season.
COVID-19/injury updates
Missouri is at 61 scholarship players this week, according to Drinkwitz, with two team COVID-19 tests upcoming later this week.
Receiver Jalen Knox is questionable with a lower leg injury while tight end Daniel Parker Jr. is listed as a reserve on the depth chart this week behind starter Niko Hea. Drinkwitz said the team will make decisions on both of those players’ availability later this week.