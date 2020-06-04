On Monday, Missouri will join the growing list of universities that are allowing their athletes to return for voluntary workouts after a pandemic-induced hiatus for athletics. The Tigers’ football and men’s and women’s basketball athletes can begin to work out in Columbia starting Monday under guidelines issued by the Southeastern Conference.
Several universities around the country that have already allowed athletes to return with plans similar to Missouri’s, though, have experienced some hiccups with a preliminary wave of positive COVID-19 cases among their athletes and staff members.
Three Oklahoma State football players, for example, have tested as asymptomatic positive cases over the last two days, while two athletes from Marshall tested positive as well. At Iowa State, one student worker in the athletic department tested positive and four players are showing symptoms of COVID-19.
That problem reached the SEC on Thursday when reports indicated that five Alabama football players tested positive. The reports said the Alabama players were tested Tuesday and then practiced together on their own and away from coaches Wednesday, before getting their test results Thursday.
On Wednesday, Missouri switched course on its plan for testing, and now all athletes who return will be tested. Originally, only symptomatic athletes or those from hot spot areas were to be tested, a plan that followed the procedure set by MU Health Care, according to Rex Sharp, an associate athletic director in sports medicine.
“It’s become more and more apparent that some asymptomatic individuals are testing positive,” Sharp said Thursday. “We don’t want a student-athlete to come back, be asymptomatic and expose several other people, not only other student-athletes but also staff.”
Missouri started testing athletes Thursday morning and will have tested all athletes and staff with the football and men’s and women’s basketball programs by Saturday, according to Sharp. Positive cases coming up in athletes around the country beg the question: What will Missouri do if an athlete tests positive?
“Do you think when you ask me what we’re going to do on third downs, I’m going to tell you exactly what the plays are?” Drinkwitz said.
Drinkwitz was later more forthcoming and stated Missouri would follow the specific guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control.
“We’re going to do contact tracing, we’re going to do isolation, we’re going to quarantine, we’re going to contact their families, we’re going to make sure they’re safe,” Drinkwitz said. “We’ve got a protocol in place to check on them every single day to make sure they are fed to make sure that they are isolated but not alone. And then we’re going to make sure that we do contact tracing throughout, wherever it might be, whatever the CDC says.”
Those steps are part of what Drinkwitz called an action plan for a positive case and for a player who expresses symptoms of COVID-19. The contact tracing Drinkwitz mentions will include close monitoring of those who had close contact with someone who tests positive. Some more specific details, like the possibility of workouts being put on pause with a positive case.
Those steps are part of what Drinkwitz called an action plan for a positive case and for a player who expresses symptoms of COVID-19. The contact tracing Drinkwitz mentions will include close monitoring of those who had contact with someone who tests positive. More specific details, like the possibility of workouts being put on pause if a player tests positive, were kept closer to the vest.
“One person getting sick, I don’t think it’s necessarily going to affect the whole building,” linebacker Nick Bolton said. “Of course, we have precautions of just kind of staying in-house and trying to keep the team-first mindset going forward to kind of prevent (spreading the virus), so I think that’s going to help us. I don’t really see people going out of town, coming back in and bringing COVID back and forth to the University of Missouri, so I feel like we should be pretty safe here.”
Athletic department officials said the teams will take other preventative measures along with testing, including practicing safe social distancing in training facilities once the athletes begin workouts. Drinkwitz said players will work out in groups of 20 while staying six feet apart, and undergo daily symptom and temperature checks.
“Our safety was very detailed and thought-out with the plans of what we’re going to do if somebody were to get it or somebody in a facility were to get it,” Bolton said. “I personally feel safe coming back and feel that it is the safest place for me to be able to work out and get ready for the fall.”
Football and men’s and women’s basketball will be the first teams to undergo this procedure, with the rest of Missouri’s fall-sports teams returning in phases during the summer. Cross country, soccer, and volleyball programs will return on June 15 for voluntary workouts, while swimming and diving, wrestling and gymnastics will return on June 22. All remaining programs can return on July 6. How the return to workouts for Missouri’s three revenue-producing sports goes likely will determine how official practices will return later in the summer and whether a season can start in the fall. There is no official target date or timeline for the progression of seasons, according to Drinkwitz.
“We’re at the hands of both the SEC, the NCAA, and the football Oversight Committee. And there are three different groups that all need to get on the same page and we’re not there yet,” Drinkwitz said. “We didn’t know we would come back June 8 until May 22, and so I don’t know, honestly. I know that there are discussions at all three different levels. But there has not been a consensus decision.
“I don’t want to put words into (anyone’s) mouth, but I think it’s kind of a, ‘Let’s see how the reintroduction goes.’ And then we’ll figure out from there where we’re at.”
Missourian sportswriter Adam Cole contributed to this report.