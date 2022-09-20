Penn St Auburn Football

Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley (1) is tackled by Penn State cornerback Johnny Dixon during the first half of Saturday’s game in Auburn, Ala. Finley, who transferred from LSU before the season, reportedly will miss Auburn’s game against Missouri with a right shoulder injury.

 Butch Dill/The Associated Press

Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker first learned he no longer has to prepare his defense for Auburn quarterback TJ Finley during his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon.

“Oh, is he out?” Baker asked. “I didn’t know that.”

