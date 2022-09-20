Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker first learned he no longer has to prepare his defense for Auburn quarterback TJ Finley during his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon.
“Oh, is he out?” Baker asked. “I didn’t know that.”
According to reports that surfaced earlier in the afternoon, Finley will miss Saturday’s game with a right shoulder injury. The LSU transfer entered 2022 as a replacement for Bo Nix, who now plays at Oregon. Through three games, Finley has thrown for 431 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.
“It doesn’t change our preparation at all,” MU safety Jaylon Carlies said. “You still have to play the game no matter who the quarterback is.”
For the most part, Missouri’s defense knows what to expect from Auburn’s offense: creativity in simplicity.
“They do a great job of presenting the same play 1,000 different ways,” Baker said. “You’ll see the same play, but it’s always presented differently.”
Baker and Auburn coach Bryan Harsin coached together at different stops in their coaching careers; Baker told reporters that the best way to slow Auburn’s offense down is by understanding the concepts it runs, not its tendencies.
Between the need for improved tackling, eliminating mental lapses and generating more turnovers, there’s a lot the Tigers’ defense still must work on heading into Southeastern Conference play.
Both players and the coaching staff feel confident ahead of their trip to The Plains, but know they’ll need to start fast on both sides of the ball to put themselves in position to pick up a win. With an emphasis placed on focusing internally, it won’t matter who does or doesn’t start under center for Auburn.
Eliminating “boneheaded plays”
It has now happened every week.
Two touchdowns from beyond 60 yards against Louisiana Tech. A 76-yard punt return touchdown against Kansas State. A 49-yard score given up against Abilene Christian.
Baker described those defensive lapses as “boneheaded plays” and stressed the importance of eliminating them going forward. The first thing he clarified was that they weren’t mental breakdowns but instead fundamental or technical, both things he took responsibility for as a coach.
“Sometimes you get wrapped up in whether (a player) is doing their job, not necessarily if they’re doing their job with great technique,” Baker said. “Anytime you give up big plays or are not playing to the best of your abilities, you have to look in the mirror first, and I think that’s what came out of (those past games).”
This week, Missouri’s defense has worked on its footwork, tackling angles and positioning. Still several days from taking the field against Auburn, Baker says he feels good about how practices have gone this week.
Players, too, are focused on eliminating the big play and know the worst thing they can do is put their heads down. They believe steady improvement will come, and it starts by maintaining confidence on Saturdays and not dwelling on giving up large gains.
“That’s just football,” Carlies said. “That stuff is going to happen and you can’t let that one play affect your season.”
MU prepares for Auburn’s rushing attack
As mentioned above, the question remains on which quarterback Missouri will face Saturday, but in terms of offensive weapons Auburn will deploy, three running backs pose a test. Junior Tank Bigsby, sophomore Jarquez Hunter and freshman Damari Alston were all highlighted by Baker for their different styles of rushing.
“I think all three of those backs can start most places in the entire country,” Baker said. “What makes them so special is that they’re all unique. I think they all have great speed. That’s one thing they do have in common with great balance, great vision.”
Baker noted all three backs feature slightly different running styles with “extremely talented” backgrounds, complementing an offensive scheme that can present the same play “1,000 different ways.”
“(Bigsby) is just able to move,” defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan said. “His vision is very clear … Much like our last opponent against K-State (Deuce Vaughn), he’s able to hit the gaps, and when he hits the gaps, he goes. Our job is to just contain him, stop him and do what we need to do.”
Missouri’s defense continues to respond with better play in the second half. Preparation and awarding performance were two notes for different schemes Baker’s defense will align in against Auburn.
Last week, it was evident. Oregon transfer Kristian Williams started at the nose-tackle position with regular starter Darius Robinson looking on. Both bruisers played the same amount of snaps, according to Baker, but it doesn’t indicate anything on Robinson’s behalf.
“I think Kristian Williams is just playing at a higher level right now,” Baker said. “Something I’ve said since day one, man, we’re gonna reward performance. We’re gonna reward hard work … It’s important to them who walks out there first, but they’re all gonna play pretty much the same snaps.”
Clarke showing progress upon transfer
Cornerback Marcus Clarke saw the field for Missouri on Saturday for the first time since his transfer from Miami. In uniform for Kansas State on the road and Abilene Christian at home, Clarke embarked on a third full-week of practice, spending time outside of practice to further his progressions.
“I think he’s done a really nice job; I think it’s coming back to him,” Baker said. “I’m pleased with the progress he’s made in a short period of time, so you can definitely see some more playing time. I think a lot of that will be determined from this week at practice.”
Manuel back to regular tackling
Martez Manuel saw his first action without a club on his right hand/wrist Saturday against Abilene Christian. With full use of his right hand, tackling becomes easier for the safety who sees action near the line of scrimmage in the star position.
“I kind of just had to stick my arm and hope for the best because I couldn’t be grabbing things,” Manuel said.
Coach Eli Drinkwitz put an emphasis on limiting missed tackles this week ahead of Saturday’s trip to Auburn. From Manuel’s outlook, the Tigers must keep consistency in practice from tackling with the scout team to playing through the motions against offensive players.
“You can’t complain about missing tackles on Saturday, but you don’t want to tackle all week,” Manuel said. “Having good leverage, having your hips down and taking off at the right position like you would make a tackle just stuff like that pays dividends.”
Former MU defensive end Smith among nominees for HOF
Justin Smith is one of 129 modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023, the NFL announced Tuesday.
Smith led Jefferson City to the 1997 MSHSAA Class 5 state championship, earning all-state honors before starring at Missouri from 1998-2000. He was a two-time All-Big 12 selection and first-team All-American as a junior for the Tigers.
Smith was a five-time All-Pro with 880 tackles over 14 NFL seasons.