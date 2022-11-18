Missouri’s first season in the Southeastern Conference suffered a significant blow in November 2012, when Syracuse quarterback Ryan Nassib found Alec Lemon down the sideline with 25 seconds left for a game-winning touchdown.
The Tigers led 17-3 right before halftime and 27-24 with under two minutes left, but they lost 31-27, picked up their sixth defeat of the season and ultimately missed out on bowl eligibility a week later. Missouri hasn’t played another nonconference opponent in its penultimate regular-season game since. But that changes Saturday, when the Tigers host New Mexico State at 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
“I don’t think the opponent matters,” defensive coordinator Blake Baker said Tuesday. “Especially after the way we performed last weekend, I think our guys are hungry. We just had a great day, and the preparation and intensity were there, so I think we’ll be ready to go.”
Playing a nonconference opponent ahead of the traditional “rivalry week” isn’t a new concept in the SEC. Take the Iron Bowl, for example. Since 2008, Alabama hasn’t played a conference opponent ahead of its biggest rivalry game, while Auburn, on the other side of the rivalry, hasn’t played an SEC team pre-Iron Bowl since 2013.
It just hasn’t been Missouri’s M.O.
This Saturday offers the Tigers another opportunity to try a late-season nonconference game, which comes with its own set of challenges. With Missouri’s focus set on getting to six wins and the guaranteed bowl eligibility that comes with reaching that mark, the Tigers can’t afford to overlook the Aggies.
“It’s no secret: You need six games to a bowl. We have two games left and four wins,” defensive lineman Darius Robinson said. “You can see the bowl game, but we need to focus on New Mexico State.”
Following its 66-24 loss to Tennessee, Missouri has a perfect opportunity to get back in the win column this weekend. Can the Tigers maintain their focus for 60 minutes against a nonconference opponent after seven straight SEC matchups?
New Mexico State lost its first four games of 2022 but has won four of its past five, doubling its two-win total from 2021. The Aggies’ four victories are their most since winning seven games in 2017. Before that, you have to go back to 2011 to find the last time they won four times in a season.
“Four wins doesn’t happen often,” said Jason Groves, a New Mexico State beat reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. “So for a first-year coach to double the win total from last year is impressive. They’re building toward next year, when they join Conference USA. To get four or five wins this year would be a pretty big step forward for them.”
New Mexico State downed rival New Mexico 21-9 on Oct. 15 and is coming off a 51-14 win against Lamar. However, Missouri presents the Aggies with their toughest test since they lost 66-7 to Wisconsin on Sept. 17.
New Mexico State’s strength is its defense, which made the leap from the country’s 127th-best unit in 2021 to 35th this season. Senior linebackers Chris Ojoh and Trevor Brohard anchor the Aggies’ defense. Ojoh leads the unit with 78 tackles and five sacks, while Brohard has made 52 tackles and five quarterback hits.
The Aggies’ offense, on the other hand, has been quite a different story. It averages just over 19 points per game and has two quarterbacks receiving consistent snaps. Junior Diego Pavia, who has amassed 670 yards passing, four touchdowns and four interceptions, will likely start against the Tigers. A dual-threat quarterback, Pavia has also run for 239 yards and two touchdowns and is coming off his best game of the season, against Lamar. True freshman Gavin Frakes has 639 passing yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions to his name this season.
While the visitor’s passing game is a mixed bag each weekend, its run game is what the Tigers’ defense is keyed in on. Baker said the Aggies’ ground attack — which has three players with more than 230 rushing yards this season — is capable of creating several schematic problems and can set up their passing game.
“They’re not one-dimensional,” Baker said. “You look at coach (Jerry) Kill’s background, he has had success running the ball everywhere he has been. That’s their strength, and then they’re explosive in the pass game when they do throw the ball.”
Kill, in his first season as New Mexico State’s coach, has already changed the culture in Las Cruces, New Mexico, with his “hard-hat, lunch-pail” mentality, an important step as the Aggies prepare to join Conference USA. However, he still has plenty of work to do when it comes to having his team ready to compete against the bigger sharks in college football.
On paper, Missouri has the talent to comfortably defeat New Mexico State and secure its fifth win. The Tigers are four-touchdown favorites in Vegas, but nothing is a certainty, a lesson they learned the hard way against Syracuse back in 2012.