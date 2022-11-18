Missouri’s first season in the Southeastern Conference suffered a significant blow in November 2012, when Syracuse quarterback Ryan Nassib found Alec Lemon down the sideline with 25 seconds left for a game-winning touchdown.

The Tigers led 17-3 right before halftime and 27-24 with under two minutes left, but they lost 31-27, picked up their sixth defeat of the season and ultimately missed out on bowl eligibility a week later. Missouri hasn’t played another nonconference opponent in its penultimate regular-season game since. But that changes Saturday, when the Tigers host New Mexico State at 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you