Missouri’s defense had its best performance of the season Saturday in a 20-10 win over Kentucky. To keep that momentum going, it will have to stop one of the top offensive duos in the country in Florida quarterback Kyle Trask and tight end Kyle Pitts.
“(Trask has) got a good command of the offense, and they do a good job of having ball security while still spreading the ball around a lot,” defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. “And that’s hard to do sometimes when you’re going up-tempo and having spread offense.”
Trask has 14 touchdowns passes in three games with only one interception, while Pitts has seven touchdowns and is an early frontrunner for the Mackey Award, which is given to the best tight end in the country.
Missouri safety Martez Manuel has typically matched up with tight ends, while safety Joshuah Bledsoe has matched up with slot receivers. Both could see time against Pitts, whom Walters described as an NFL-level player.
“We’d be foolish not to pay attention to (Pitts),” Walters said. “You know, we had tweaks last year, as well, so we’ve got to do some things this season that are a little bit different than we did a year ago to help us out. Him and (receiver Kadarius Toney), we’ve got to know where they’re at.”
Missouri got the lift of having to play only 36 defensive snaps against Kentucky because of the offense’s ability to convert on third down and control the clock.
Tyree Gillespie and Bledsoe, two players whom Walters described as workhorses of the defense, usually look like “old men on Wednesdays.” This week, Walters said the two looked great.
“I think we feel fresher,” Walters said. “We needed it. We played four really physical football games. I’m glad that they got a chance to sort of sit and watch on the sidelines for a while on Saturday, and get back rested, and hopefully, we’ll be fresh come Saturday night.”
Massey and Miller both enter the transfer portal
Wideout Maurice Massey and linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. each opted out of the 2020 season and both entered the transfer portal Wednesday.
Massey was dismissed from the team Monday after being arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree assault and first-degree property damage.
Miller announced his decision Wednesday afternoon on Twitter.
Miller played as a freshman in 2017 before multiple injuries sidelined him over the next two seasons. A knee injury in 2019 ended his junior season after just one game. Miller has two years of eligibility remaining.
Massey redshirted last season after failing to record a single catch in the team’s first four games.
Former MU offensive lineman makes Titans practice squad
Former Missouri offensive lineman Paul Adams was signed to the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad Tuesday.
Adams was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Giants in 2019 after being a three-year starter at Missouri. Adams spent his rookie season on the practice squad for the Washington Football Team and the Cleveland Browns.