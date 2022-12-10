Jack Stonehouse warms up (copy)

Missouri punter Jack Stonehouse warms up Oct. 8 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

 Sam Koeppel/Missourian

Missouri punter Jack Stonehouse entered the transfer portal Saturday afternoon. He is the latest Tiger to enter the portal since it opened Monday.

The redshirt freshman from Camarillo, California, attempted 47 punts in the 10 games he played for the Tigers in 2022, averaging 42.3 yards per punt.

