Missouri punter Jack Stonehouse entered the transfer portal Saturday afternoon. He is the latest Tiger to enter the portal since it opened Monday.
The redshirt freshman from Camarillo, California, attempted 47 punts in the 10 games he played for the Tigers in 2022, averaging 42.3 yards per punt.
Stonehouse comes from a family of athletes. His dad punted in the NFL and his mom played soccer at UCLA. His cousin Ryan Stonehouse is a punter for the Tennessee Titans.
Stonehouse replaced Grant McKinniss, who graduated last year after punting for the Tigers the last several seasons. Stonehouse has three years of eligibility remaining. There are currently no punters on Missouri’s roster for the 2023 season, as Sean Koetting’s eligibility is finished following the Gasparilla Bowl.