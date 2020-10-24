In Missouri football's half-decade struggle against Kentucky, the Wildcats dominant defense and timely offense have consistently foiled and annoyed the Tigers.
"I see Kentucky as a mosquito, a nagging mosquito," safety Joshuah Bledsoe said. "We should have been killed them and they just keep lingering around."
Missouri's finally swatted that mosquito Saturday after its best defensive performance of the season and some timely scores. The Tigers gave Kentucky a taste of its own medicine and ended a five-year losing streak to the Wildcats with a 20-10 win Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Ryan Walters' defense held Kentucky (2-3) to 145 yards of total offense while two rushing scores from running back Larry Rountree III and two field goals from kicker Harrison Mevis were enough for coach Eliah Drinkwitz's team to win ugly while controlling the clock and the pace of the game. A Kentucky team that forced 10 turnovers in its last six quarters coming into the week couldn't get a single one from Missouri (2-2).
"It's all (a) ball control type game and there's really no other way around it other than to beat them at their own game," Drinkwitz said.
Instead, it was Missouri who made the big defensive play to seal the game late. For the second straight game, it was Bledsoe who iced the game. This time he forced and recovered a fumble with 2:56 left that put an end to any Kentucky comeback hopes, one game after knocking down LSU's fourth-down pass on the last play of Missouri's 45-41 upset win.
Figuring out the formula to beat Kentucky gives Drinkwitz and Missouri two straight wins. In the past two weeks, Drinkwitz has beat the defending national champions and gotten Missouri over the hump against an opponent his predecessor, Barry Odom, never beat.
Missouri controlled the clock with its rushing attack and had the ball for 43:10, nearly three quarters of the game. Larry Rountree had 37 carries while Kentucky's offense had only 36 total plays.
"I'm shocked by these stats," Drinkwitz said. "I've never been in a game like this."
"They kicked the tail out of us from the beginning to the end," Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said.
Rountree lead the way on the ground with 126 yards with his two touchdowns and moved to third-all time on the program's all-time rushing list. He also is now fifth in program history in rushing touchdowns.
Before he met with the media, linebacker Nick Bolton compared Rountree to Cleveland Browns great Jim Brown for carrying his heavy workload the way he did. Rountree downplayed the comparison, but him and the Tigers offensive line were vital to the offense down the stretch.
"Larry played his butt off," quarterback Connor Bazelak said. "Him and the offensive line are really why this offense and this team won the game."
The game started with a war of punts in a scoreless first quarter before the Missouri offense gained some momentum behind timely completions from Bazelak, who had another strong week after a breakout performance against LSU.
The redshirt freshman found Damon Hazelton on a fourth-and-5 from the Kentucky 40-yard line early in the second quarter. The gamble got Missouri deep into Kentucky territory for the first time and set up a 1-yard score from Rountree that opened the scoring with 10:57 left in the second quarter. Hazelton had a team-high six catches with 51 yards in his return after missing the game against LSU because of COVID testing.
Kentucky answered with a 50-yard field goal on its next drive, but that was all the Wildcats offense could muster in a first half where Missouri's run defense continued to impress after it struggled against Alabama and Tennessee to start the season.
"(Walters) sait it pretty well himself," safety Martez Manuel said. "Earlier this week he said this defense is only going to get better and better every week. It's good to see all the hard work we're putting in starting to pay off."
Missouri drove down the field at the end of the half after another exchange of punts with Bazelak sidestepping a corner blitz, stepping up in the pocket and completing an off-balance throw to Keke Chism to convert a third-and-8 and get Missouri into the red zone.
"He has incredible poise," Drinkwitz said. "There were several times I thought the pocket broke down and he still kept his eyes downfield and found (a receiver)."
Two stops from Kentucky with the clock winding down foiled the offense's hopes of a touchdown, forcing an 18-yard field goal by Mevis to give the Tigers a 10-3 lead going into the break.
Missouri came out of the half with a strong offensive drive, but after 21 plays and 9:35 went off the clock, Bazelak was stopped short on fourth down and Drinkwitz's offense came away with zero points.
It was a typical twist in Kentucky-Missouri matchups that would take the wind out of Missouri's sails in previous years. This time, the Missouri defense forced a three-and-out before Missouri drove down the field and Rountree got his second score of the day to go up 17-3 with 45 seconds left in the third quarter.
"Thank god our defense held them and then our offense responded on the next drive," Drinkwitz said.
Rountree's score punctuated a dominant third quarter where Missouri had the ball for 13:46 of 15 minutes and had 27 offensive plays to Kentucky's four.
"We felt like we needed to lean on Larry and our offensive line and it worked out," Drinkwitz said.
The Wildcats didn't waiver, getting back into the game with a 26-yard passing touchdown from Terry Wilson to Josh Ali, but the Missouri offense answered with a Mevis field goal that gave it a 20-10 lead with 3:07 left.
After that score, Bledsoe forced the game's only turnover and iced the game for the Tigers, exorcising the demons of their past Kentucky losses.
"This is everything for the seniors, for me, for the team," Bazelak said. "This is one that we really really wanted."
Missouri and Drinkwitz travel to Florida in search of a third straight win when the Tigers play the Gators at 6:30 p.m. next Saturday in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.