One moment, Kelly Bryant looked like himself. The next moment, not so much.
About a minute remained in the first half of Missouri’s game against Tennessee when Bryant dropped back. The elusive Bryant many fans know showed almost immediately when he evaded a pass rusher who sped past right tackle Larry Borom. Bryant stepped up, looking primed to scamper.
All he managed was a trot.
Once he committed to the run, he could only make it back to the line of scrimmage. That’s normally a play where Bryant turns on the jets and makes defenders miss en route to a first down and more.
Not this time. Not this night, and that’s for good reason.
Bryant is playing hurt. He has played hurt ever since the Kentucky game. He suffered a hamstring injury that forced him to leave that game and miss the Georgia game the following week. That continues to linger, as does a knee injury he suffered in the Florida game. Offensive coordinator Derek Dooley said Bryant had to drain fluid out of his knee prior to the Tennessee game.
“I think he started the game two weeks in a row really well,” Dooley said. “But as the game goes and you’re getting hit, I think it’s gotten tough.”
Bryant’s injuries have limited the Tigers’ usage of their dual-threat quarterback. They can’t use him in many designed runs, something they consider a staple of the offense they desire to run.
On Saturday, Missouri used Bryant in only three quarterback designed runs.
The first and second were both zone read plays. Bryant rushed for eight yards on the first in the second quarter and six on the second early in the fourth quarter.
The third was not as successful. Dooley called a quarterback draw on third-and-3 with 4:13 remaining in the game. Tennessee brought a cornerback blitz, but Bryant was shifty enough to make him miss. The second defender, however, tackled Bryant for a 2-yard loss.
“It definitely has made me change my game,” Bryant said. “The way I run especially. I may not be able to make the quick bursts that I am normally used to.”
Bryant said those adjustments include going to the ground quicker than he usually does, not overcompensating while running and getting out of bounds more often.
It’s a reality no one at Missouri likes but they have to accept while Bryant continues to fight through the hamstring and knee injuries.
“What it does is it minimizes the ways you can attack (defenses),” Dooley said. “It doesn’t mean we don’t have enough plays to win. Don’t misunderstand that. We still attack defenses different ways. We can’t do some of the things that was a strength of his.”
The greater problem, Dooley said, is not in calling plays but in how well Bryant can extend plays and escape. Both abilities have proven to be key for the Tigers.
“When you’re just lacking a little of your horsepower and your tires are a little low in air pressure, the oil hasn’t been changed, it’s not humming the same,” Dooley said.
But is Bryant so hurt that he cannot or should not be playing? That’s a question Dooley said is difficult to answer. It’s one with which he wrestles. The decision is easier if Missouri is up big or trailing by several scores, but neither was the case Saturday against Tennessee.
So, Bryant stayed in. Dooley called it a testament to Bryant’s will and fight.
Bryant can’t play to his full abilities, though. And it has taken a mental shift.
“It’s a battle,” Bryant said. “I don’t feel like it’s anything hard for me because I know my body. I know what I can and cannot do at this point right now.”
Those around Bryant also have to step up their games. Left tackle Yasir Durant said it’s the offensive line’s job to block as well as it can to give Bryant time. Receiver Barrett Banister said they have to get open more.
“We’ve got to quicken up the passing game and keep him from having to go, ‘OK, I’ve got to go get these myself,” Banister said. “We’ve got to take the blow for him.”
Because at this point, with a knee and hamstring injury, Bryant can only take so much more of a beating.