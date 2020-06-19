Missouri commit Tyler Macon was selected to participate in the Elite 11 Finals, one of the countries’ top high school quarterback competitions.
The competition will be held from June 29-July 1 in Nashville, Tennessee, and features 20 of the top QB prospects in the country. The three-day program will include classroom instruction, drills, off the field development and will offer one-on-one instruction.
Macon is a 6-0, 180 pound dual-threat quarterback from East St. Louis, Illinois. When he committed to the Tigers in March, he chose them over offers from Iowa, Iowa State and Illinois, among others.
He is one of six players in the competition committed to play in the Southeastern Conference. Georgia, Florida, LSU, Tennessee and Auburn are the other schools with a representative.
Drew Lock, Blaine Gabbert, Chase Daniel and Chase Patton are former Tigers that have participated in the finals. Gabbert won the MVP of the competition in 2007.
Twelve of the last 13 quarterbacks to win the Heisman Trophy and 15 of the NFL’s top 20 passers participated in the Elite 11 Finals or Regional, according to the website. Notable alumni include Drew Brees, Tim Tebow, Andrew Luck and Tua Tagovailoa, among others.