Missouri appears to be heavily interested in Class of 2024 recruit Daniel Kaelin, a three-star quarterback from Bellevue, Nebraska. Kaelin — who visited Columbia to watch the Tigers rout New Mexico State on Nov. 19 — received an offer from Missouri on March 6.

“On my last visit, I think what stood out the most was how much of a priority I am for them in the 2024 recruiting class,” Kaelin said. “Their facilities are definitely top of the line.”

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring and Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you