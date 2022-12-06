Missouri appears to be heavily interested in Class of 2024 recruit Daniel Kaelin, a three-star quarterback from Bellevue, Nebraska. Kaelin — who visited Columbia to watch the Tigers rout New Mexico State on Nov. 19 — received an offer from Missouri on March 6.
“On my last visit, I think what stood out the most was how much of a priority I am for them in the 2024 recruiting class,” Kaelin said. “Their facilities are definitely top of the line.”
Quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan is credited for the charge on recruiting Kaelin, who noted he has spoken with almost all of the staff. Those on the offensive side admired his improvements in his film over the course of his junior season at Bellevue West High School.
Kaelin will be visiting Missouri again this weekend, he told the Missourian. The quarterback also expects a home visit from Hamdan this week.
“I think a lot of different things will go into them separating themselves from others schools for me,” Kaelin said. “But overall, it’s going to come down to continuing to develop a relationship with the coaching staff.”
Heading into his senior season, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound QB is looking to improve his speed and strength as a running threat and in the pocket.
Kaelin, ranked the No. 3 2024 quarterback in Nebraska, also holds offers from Florida State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Vanderbilt, Minnesota, Michigan State, Rutgers, Duke and Arizona State.
Who is Drinkwitz visiting?
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz picked up with class of 2023 commit home visits Sunday, starting in Kansas City.
Drinkwitz — along with wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler, tight ends coach Erik Link and offensive line coach Marcus Johnson — went to Topgolf with four-star wide receiver Joshua Manning, four-star offensive tackle Logan Reichert and kicker Blake Craig.
Following his media availability Monday, Drinkwitz traveled to the Houston area to meet with three-star wide receiver Marquis Johnson and three-star defensive lineman Serigne Tounkara.
“Great visit,” Johnson said. “They care about how I’m doing in school and are always checking up on me. (It) just makes me feel comfortable and good about the decision I made on committing to Missouri.”
Johnson told the Missourian he plans to wait until the completion of his senior year to enroll at Missouri. He is planning to run track at Dickinson High School.
Defensive coordinator Blake Baker, exterior defensive line coach Kevin Peoples and Peeler were present with Drinkwitz.
Baker stuck around in the Houston area, visiting Florida transfer cornerback Avery Helm with runnings back coach Curtis Luper and cornerbacks coach Al Pogue on Tuesday.
Drinkwitz noted he would be traveling to Arizona on Tuesday before heading to Gary Pinkel’s College Football Hall of Fame induction in Las Vegas. Missouri offered three Class of 2023 prospects, but only one hasn’t announced a commitment: four-star wide receiver Deric English.
Reported quarterback target Kedon Slovis is from Scottsdale, Arizona. Drinkwitz and his assistants are expected to travel from Arizona to Seattle to visit four-star quarterback commit Gabarri Johnson, who resides in Tacoma, Washington.
The coaches are expected to travel Thursday to the St. Louis area to visit four-star tight end Brett Norfleet, four-star safety Marvin Burks Jr., three-star running back Jamal Roberts, three-star defensive end Jahkai Long and three-star wide receiver Nicholas Deloach.
Missouri offers Maddox, McMorris
Missouri offered Buford, Georgia, athlete Trelain Maddox on Monday.
The Class of 2024 recruit credited Missouri co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach DJ Smith in his announcement.
Smith was in contact with Maddox’s high school coach Eric Godfree, who passed along the news of the offer. The 6-foot-2, 197-pound two-way player also announced offers from USC, Ole Miss, Penn State, Michigan State, Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Florida Atlantic, Middle Tennessee State, Western Kentucky and UConn.
“Missouri isn’t too far,” Maddox said. “It definitely will be considered.”
Hoping to visit Missouri soon, Maddox tabbed communication as the biggest way the Tigers can stand out. He looks to build that connection with a program heading into his senior year at Buford High School.
Isaiah McMorris — a three-star receiver and teammate of Kaelin — announced an offer from the Tigers on Tuesday. The Class of 2024 prospect was recruited by Peeler, who admired his ability to make defenders miss and his elusiveness in open space.
McMorris is 67 yards shy of breaking the Nebraska high school receiving yards record. The 6-foot, 168-pounder has big goals for his senior season, among them bringing a state championship to Bellevue West.
“I feel like I can excel playing the slot and out wide, because I’m fast for slot, and I think I have the size to play out wide to go get the long balls,” he said.
Following his basketball season, McMorris plans to visit Missouri. He’s also received offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Penn State and Texas Tech.
Awards season
The 2022 All-Simone team was announced Sunday for the Kansas City area.
Missouri commits Reichert and Manning were honored, as well as 2024 wide receiver/tight end Jaden Reddell, who is rated as a four-star recruit.
Offers for departing players
Former Missouri quarterback Tyler Macon announced an offer from Alcorn State on Monday and Massachusetts on Tuesday, after announcing he officially entered the portal when it opened Monday.
Fellow Class of 2021 recruit Travion Ford also announced his intent to transfer. The defensive end is receiving offers from Mississippi State, Appalachian State and Temple. Defensive lineman Jason Skivers received an offer from Lincoln.
Linebackers Devin Nicholson and Zach Lovett and cornerback DJ Jackson announced they also officially entered the transfer portal Monday. Cornerback Davion Sistrunk, who announced his intentions to transfer Nov. 7, also announced he officially entered the portal Tuesday.