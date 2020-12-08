For the first time all year, Missouri football is ranked.
The Tigers are No. 25 in the College Football Playoff selection committee rankings, which were announced Tuesday evening. The ranking comes on the heels of a 50-48 win over Arkansas on Saturday, which put Missouri at 5-3 this season.
Missouri is one of five three-loss teams in the latest rankings, along with No. 17 North Carolina, No. 20 Texas, No. 22 Oklahoma State and No. 23 North Carolina State. It is also one of three five-win teams, along with No. 4 Ohio State and No. 14 Northwestern.
Earlier this week, Missouri was receiving votes in both the Coaches’ and The Associated Press Top 25 polls. The Tigers received 88 and eight points, respectively, in those polls. It would have put MU at No. 27 and No. 34 nationally if those rankings extended that far.
Missouri has yet to be ranked in either poll this season.
Missouri’s five wins have come against a then-No. 17 LSU team, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Arkansas. The Tigers have only lost to ranked teams this season: then-No. 2 Alabama, then-No. 21 Tennessee and then-No. 10 Florida.
Tuesday’s announcement also makes Missouri’s next game a top-25 matchup, as Georgia is ranked No. 9 in the latest CFP rankings. The last time the Tigers beat Georgia, they were ranked No. 25, staging a 41-26 upset of the then-No. 7 Bulldogs in 2013 in Athens.