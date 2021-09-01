Central Michigan hasn’t played a game outside of the Mid-American Conference since 2019, having only squared off against conference opponents en route to a 3-3 season last year.
The last time the Chippewas played SEC opposition was against Kentucky in their 2018 season opener.
So is Missouri’s opening game a foregone conclusion, a tremendous mismatch? Not likely.
The Tigers are taking nothing for granted, despite being 13.5-point favorites according to Vegas. While their offseason focused heavily on situational football and implementing defensive coordinator Steve Wilks’ new-look style, the past week has brought increased scrutiny on their Week 1 opponent.
And that focus has seemingly showed MU is in for a tough test on either side of the ball. Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz complimented his Week 1 opposition and called its head coach, Jim McElwain, a “great offensive mind.”
The Chippewas’ break from big-game exposure last year hasn’t altered that.
“Whether they played MAC opponents, or I-AA or Power Five, they’re still a very well-coached football team,” Drinkwitz said. “They play fundamentally sound, they play incredibly hard.”
Injury and illness have potentially freed up a couple seats on the Central Michigan bus, but it will still travel with some of its most highly-rated players.
Drinkwitz noted a wide receiver and a pair of defensive linemen in particular Wednesday.
Chippewas wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton is “an incredible, dynamic player whether that’s against Wisconsin or against Ball State,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s gonna make plays.”
And Central Michigan defensive linemen Troy Hairston II and LaQuan Johnson Jr. “rush the passer regardless of whether or not it was against the University of Miami’s offensive line or Western Michigan’s offensive line,” Drinkwitz said.
“The opponent didn’t matter,” Drinkwitz said, “you still see the same things on tape.”
And some of what the Tigers have seen on tape isn’t just a talented defensive line duo, but an aggressive front seven.
“They all fly to the ball, so I think they do a good job with that, and I think their linebackers play downhill hard,” MU right guard Case Cook said. “Their D-ends do a good job trying to disrupt stuff. They’re a well-coached bunch and they’re a good front seven, so we’re absolutely gonna go in to game day ready to bring it everything we’ve got.”
Missouri’s players more than 88% vaccinated
One week after saying his team had to be above the 85%-vaccinated mark, Drinkwitz said Wednesday that his team has surpassed the SEC’s preseason guidelines.
He said that the Tigers are now more than 88% vaccinated, with two more players receiving their second shot Monday. Four additional players were vaccinated Tuesday.
All unvaccinated players will be required to take a COVID-19 test 72 hours before each game.
Chippewas head coach diagnosed with appendicitis
McElwain may not be making the trip to Missouri. According to a post on CMU football’s Twitter account, the head coach was diagnosed with appendicitis and was supposed to undergo surgery Wednesday.
Should he miss the game, Chippewas assistant head coach Tim Skipper will be Drinkwitz’s opposite number on the sidelines for the season opener.
Drinkwitz wished McElwain a “speedy recovery on his appendectomy.”