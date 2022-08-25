Missouri wide receiver Barrett Banister was nominated Thursday for the William V. Campbell Trophy, "the most prestigious and desirable academic award in college football." The award honors the best college player for his academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
Banister was also named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List in late July, receiving a nomination for Missouri on Thursday. The award honors those who "serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society and inspire greater service in the world," per a release.