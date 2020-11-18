Missouri wide receiver Dominic Gicinto has enter the transfer portal, a spokesperson confirmed to the Missourian Wednesday.
The receiver posted a message on Twitter Wednesday, thanking receivers coach Bush Hamdan and former Missouri coach Barry Odom.
New beginnings 💯❤️✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/WxKkt3xsOd— Dominic gicinto (@dominic_gicinto) November 18, 2020
Gicinto's departure will impact the likelihood of Missouri's matchup against South Carolina, as the receiver was one of 56 scholarship players the program had available going into Saturday's game. The transfer puts Missouri at 54 scholarship players for Saturday's game, Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said Wednesday's SEC teleconference.
Drinkwitz said Gicinto informed him of the decision after Tuesday's practice.
"He felt like he wanted to find a better offensive fit and a better cultural fit," Drinkwitz said. "Obviously, we weren't here to recruit him. We're different than what they've been used to or what they recruited to. It's all about trying to find the right fit. We wish him well and absolutely all the best to him as he's moving forward."
This move makes Gicinto third receiver to transfer since the start of the season, and fourth to transfer since Drinkwitz was hired last December. Back receiver Cjay Boone and Maurice Massey both entered the transfer portal this season, and Kam Scott transferred to Houston this past offseason.
Gicinto was listed as the third-string slot receiver on Missouri's depth chart heading into this week's game. So far this season, Gicinto had four receptions for 52 yards.