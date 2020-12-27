When Keke Chism made the leap from Angelo State to Missouri, he wanted the opportunity to play against some of the top talent in the country.
Now, he will take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA and return to Missouri for a second season next year.
Chism struggled to find his footing in Missouri’s offense early on, but ended as the team’s top receiver. He finished with 458 yards and one touchdown as he became one of quarterback Connor Bazelak’s favorite targets.
Bazelak and other returning teammates were excited about his return and posted on social media. Quarterback signee Tyler Macon said on Twitter: “Finally gonna have the chance to throw to my guy 6!”
Missouri should return Chism, Jalen Knox, Javian Hester, Micah Wilson, Barrett Banister, Kris Abrams-Draine, Chance Luper, Jay Maclin, D’ionte Smith, Jaden Nash, Tauskie Dove and Cade Musser. Damon Hazelton Jr. could use his extra year of eligibility, but he has not announced his plans.
Chism, a former high school quarterback, could also be used as a passing threat and attempted a pass in the 2020 season that went for 29 yards.