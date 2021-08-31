Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said that it would be his best five players that lined up in front of starting quarterback Connor Bazelak.
And experience appears to have won the battle.
All five players at the top of Missouri’s depth chart released Tuesday are returners and upperclassmen.
It was almost a foregone conclusion that Michael Maietti would secure his spot at center and team captain Case Cook would be named as starting right guard. It would have been a bold call to predict Xavier Delgado would be stripped of his starting role at left guard.
While the battle for the two tackles was more unpredictable in theory, it has yielded unsurprising results: Hyrin White and Javon Foster have been awarded the roles at left and right tackle, respectively.
White, a redshirt junior, returns to the fray after a 2020 season marred by injury, but received the vote of confidence from his head coach ahead of what seems likely to be a tricky Week 1 positional battle.
“Hyrin didn’t play at all last year, so there’s going to be a bit of nerves coming back from that and anxiety there,” Drinkwitz said. ... “He’s going to be matched up against one of the best players in the conference, one of the best players in their conference and one of the better players that we’ll see all year — their defensive end (Troy Hairston II).”
Foster’s selection was the most hotly contested. The redshirt senior had to beat out Zeke Powell for the role. Drinkwitz said Foster had an “unbelievable offseason,” and earned his spot.
Twelve offensive linemen made it onto the depth chart.
Montana State transfer Connor Wood is listed as an option behind both Delgado and White. Powell looks likely to share reps with Foster. Bobby Lawrence made the list as a potential replacement for White, and EJ Ndoma-Ogar as the first name behind Cook.
Tiger fans should expect them to rotate.
“We had some really good battles all fall camp,” Drinkwitz said. “We mixed with a lot of different lineups to see who kinda gelled together, and we’ll mix in some lineups during the course of the game.”
Freshmen linemen make the cut
Though experience told in the starting selections, youth is waiting in the wings for reps in the trenches, especially on the defensive line.
Trajan Jeffcoat, Kobie Whiteside, Akial Byers and Isaiah McGuire have all been selected for starting roles.
But right behind them are a pair of freshmen, Mekhi Wingo and Arden Walker. Wingo is next in line behind Byers at nose tackle, and Arden Walker remains in contention for a spot at defensive end.
“Mekhi Wingo has been a guy that has been a really good defensive player for a long time,” Drinkwitz said. “I know he was the metro player of the year in St. Louis last year. He just comes in with the right work ethic and mindset, he’s got quickness, plays with unbelievable effort.
“Arden Walker has really done the same thing. So those guys have earned the positions that they’re in.”
On the offensive side of the ball, Connor Tollison is one of three true freshman to make it in, alongside backup quarterback Tyler Macon and wide receiver Dominic Lovett. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound center is one name below Maietti for the role at center, appearing to be on a trajectory for some minutes this season, and perhaps as a replacement for one of MU’s more experienced pieces later down the line.
“Connor (Tollison) played a lot of tackle for us, but we’ve moved him into the center position and he’s really taken off and grown with it,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s a guy that’s athletically gifted, and physical and got the right mindset, so I think the future is really bright for him, and we trust him in a game situation.”
No kidding ...
Some spots on Missouri’s depth chart could have been written in permanent marker before fall camp even began.
Bazelak being the name on the very top-left corner of the list? Yeah, of course. Tyler Badie getting the go ahead as the No. 1 running back should surprise nobody. Keke Chism and Tauskie Dove heading their respective positions on the receiving core, ditto.
On the other side of the ball, graduate transfer Blaze Alldredge will be the starting middle linebacker and Devin Nicholson outside. Team captain Martez Manuel is strong safety. Ennis Rakestraw Jr. assumes the role as one of the leading corners.
No surprises here.
Abrams-Draine seeing triple
Kris Abrams-Draine’s name appears more than most on the depth chart. Three times, to be exact.
Not only is he named as a starter in the Tigers’ secondary, but he’ll feature prominently with the special teams.
The sophomore is set to share reps with running back Elijah Young on kick returns and with wide receiver D’ionte “Boo” Smith on punt returns.
Drinkwitz called the wide receiver turned defensive back a “tremendous athlete” and lauded his versatility.
“In the recruiting process, we knew he was a dynamic athlete,” Drinkwitz said. “He played quarterback, he played a little bit of corner. We knew he could play slot. We just feel like he had the ability to play a lot of different positions.”