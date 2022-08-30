Missouri released its injury report for the 2022 season opener against Louisiana Tech Tuesday afternoon. Defensive linemen Ky Montgomery and DJ Wesolak, wide receiver Demariyon Houston and offensive tackle Hyrin White were all declared out for Thursday’s game.
No one is probable, questionable or doubtful. Running back Nate Peat, who Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said is battling “soft tissue” injuries and wouldn’t be able to take 100% of the carries Week 1, will make his Tigers debut.
Everyone who missed practice with unspecified illness Aug. 20 — offensive linemen EJ Ndoma-Ogar and Luke Griffin, running back Elijah Young and quarterback Tyler Macon — is good to go as well.
How does Missouri’s health compare to this time last year?
Quite similarly. Before last season’s opener against Central Michigan, only one key player appeared on the injury report: receiver Mookie Cooper, who was questionable with a nagging foot injury. He played, but he was limited. Drinkwitz would later say it was a mistake to push him into action before he was ready.
Missouri missed Cooper’s prospective explosiveness downfield last year. Cooper said this week he’s feeling “195%, close to 200.” That bodes well for Drinkwitz’ offensive attack.
Only one of the four listed as out this week is a would-be contributor: White, who would start at right tackle. Drinkwitz said in July that White would miss the beginning part of the season. His appearance on the report actually bodes well for Missouri — Carmycah Glass and Chuck Hicks, linebackers who Drinkwitz declared out for the season are not listed, meaning the Tigers may believe they could get White back at some point.
White started 11 games at right tackle last year. He was selected as a PFF All-SEC honorable mention, despite missing all of the 2020 season with injury as well. Missouri has to wonder what kind of player White could be if he could consistently stay healthy, but he should still be a force if and when he comes back.
With White sidelined, who steps up at right tackle?
Zeke Powell will start for Missouri at right tackle, two years after he served as left tackle opposite now-NFL starter Larry Borom — also because White couldn’t play.
Powell is undersized for his position at 6-foot-5, 288 pounds (particularly compared to White’s 6’7”, 336), but he has experience and has proven effective in Missouri’s run scheme. His main strength is his mobility, which helps him block outside zone runs. The Tigers’ 2020 offensive line, with Powell as the blindside protector, only allowed 16 sacks all season, good for second-lowest in the conference.
Way back in the spring, Drinkwitz told the media that he was encouraged with Powell’s progress throughout practice.
“Zeke’s been very consistent in his performance, again trying to improve every day,” Drinkwitz said after Missouri’s Spring Game. “He’s not caught up when it’s not going his way, he just keeps working. Good things, bad things in Saturday’s performance, but I think to play in front of the crowd, no penalties, play physical at the point of attack, I think he’s continuing to grow. He’s gonna be a really good right tackle in this league.