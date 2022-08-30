Missouri Vanderbilt Football

Missouri offensive lineman Hyrin White (50) plays against Vanderbilt in the second half of a game on Oct. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. White was listed as out for Missouri’s first game against Louisiana Tech.

 Mark Humphrey/The Associated Press

Missouri released its injury report for the 2022 season opener against Louisiana Tech Tuesday afternoon. Defensive linemen Ky Montgomery and DJ Wesolak, wide receiver Demariyon Houston and offensive tackle Hyrin White were all declared out for Thursday’s game.

No one is probable, questionable or doubtful. Running back Nate Peat, who Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said is battling “soft tissue” injuries and wouldn’t be able to take 100% of the carries Week 1, will make his Tigers debut.

  • Soble is a sports reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

