The New York Giants opted not to hire Missouri defensive coordinator Steve Wilks for the same position, hiring former Baltimore Ravens DC, Don “Wink” Martindale, on Tuesday instead.
Martindale’s hiring, a move ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported, all but ensures Wilks will return for his second season as Missouri’s DC. His replacement would have been the third DC in three seasons under coach Eliah Drinkwitz, following Wilks and current Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters.
How did Wilks do this season?
Wilks spent 15 years coaching in the NFL, including DC jobs with Carolina, Cleveland and one year as the Cardinals’ head coach before coming to Missouri. His schematic roots go back to Tony Dungy’s takeaway-happy Tampa-2 Buccaneers. Wilks coached for years under former Dungy coordinator, Lovie Smith, and former Smith coordinator, Ron Rivera. He made the Super Bowl as defensive backs coach for both.
The early returns were disastrous — particularly against the run, where the Tigers ranked near the bottom of the Football Bowl Subdivision. The low point in the season was a 62-24 home loss to Tennessee, after which Drinkwitz fired defensive line coach, Jethro Franklin, while many fans wanted Wilks gone as well.
That being said, the Tigers largely fixed their issues down the stretch, despite a much more difficult schedule. Missouri allowed 270.8 rushing yards per game in September and 296.8 in October, but that number dropped to 120.3 in November.
The opponent yards per carry difference is even more stark, falling from 6.2 and 6.3 in the first two months to 3.5 in the final four games. Missouri faced seven top-ranked FBS teams in rushing yards per carry over the first two months of the season. In November, it only played against four.
Wilks survived the calls for his job and played a role in bringing the Tigers’ defense to a respectable level of play.
What does this mean for Missouri?
On Wednesday, Drinkwitz talked about how continuity on defense will be important for the Tigers and that a significant factor in the improved play was getting used to Wilks’ scheme.
“I felt like we just needed not necessarily stability but continuity within scheme,” Drinkwitz said. “I felt like as you watch the season and as you self-scout what we were doing, the more our players got comfortable with what we were calling, the better they were performing, and so that’s what we gotta do. There’s obviously some things in our scheme that we’ve gotta fix, and that’s what this offseason’s gonna be about.”
If Wilks took the Giants job, that continuity would likely have been gone. Drinkwitz also said that Wilks interviewed the new DC hires — safeties coach, Blake Baker, and defensive ends coach Kevin Peoples — and he would have had to replace him with someone who did not.
Wilks coached cornerbacks too, which means Drinkwitz may have had to shuffle the staff even further if he didn’t hire a coordinator with a background in coaching the secondary.
Drinkwitz is an offensive-minded coach, which means that DC is the most important position on his staff. Missouri dodged the bullet of having to fill that position and potentially install an entirely new defensive scheme with less than a month until spring football begins.
With Wilks staying, Missouri’s defense now has a chance to build on the progress it made toward the end of last season.