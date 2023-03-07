Missouri baseball scored a run in each of the first five innings to secure a 6-0 victory against Western Illinois on Tuesday at Taylor Stadium.
In the first inning, fifth-year senior Luke Mann started things off with a triple to right field. Mann scored when Dalton Bargo grounded out to the pitcher.
In the bottom of the second, freshman Jackson Lovich hit an RBI double to center field to score Hank Zeisler.
Missouri continued to build its lead in the third inning. Zeisler reached on a hit-by-pitch to load the bases. After a pitching change, Lovich walked to bring in another run, extending the Tigers' lead to 3-0.
The Tiger batters were hit by a pitch five times and walked seven times throughout the game.
"We knew that they struggled throwing strikes coming into the game," MU coach Steve Bieser said. "It was important to have a disciplined approach at the plate, and I thought we had that."
Sophomore Justin Colon hit a solo home run, his second of the season, to begin the bottom of the fourth.
In the fifth inning, Colon stole second base, which led to an error by Western Illinois. The error allowed senior Ty Wilmsmeyer to steal home, making the score 5-0.
The hitting leaders for Missouri (10-2) were Colon and Trevor Austin, who tallied two hits each.
Five Missouri pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts.
Freshman pitcher Logan Lunceford had a strong outing on the mound in his first career start. The right-hander recorded six strikeouts and shut out Western Illinois (1-11) for four innings.
Left-hander Jacob Hasty struck out two batters over two innings. Brock Lucas also recorded two strikeouts in the lone inning that he pitched.
Senior pitcher Kyle Potthoff closed the game by striking out the side in the ninth inning.
"That was the story of today's game," Bieser said. "Our pitchers did a fantastic job, and each of them stepped up and had strong performances."
The Tigers will look to extend their eight-game winning streak as they begin a three-game series against New Jersey Institute of Technology at 6.p.m. Friday at Taylor Stadium.