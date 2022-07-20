Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list Wednesday. The award is given to the best running back in college football at the conclusion of the season.
Peat spent his past three seasons at Stanford, where he rushed for 665 yards and four touchdowns on 117 carries. His Cardinal career was highlighted by an 87-yard touchdown run against then-No. 14 USC — good enough for the fifth-longest run in program history.
A Rock Bridge alum, the senior is returning home to play for Eliah Drinkwitz and the Tigers in 2022.
Former MU running back Tyler Badie was a finalist for the award last season, eventually losing out to Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III.