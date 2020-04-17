The Missouri Tigers will be down one running back next season.
Anthony Watkins, a redshirt freshman, has put his name into the transfer portal and will not return to Missouri football program, a team spokesperson confirmed Friday.
The Athletic's Peter Baugh first reported the news.
Watkins didn't get much exposure in his lone season at Missouri, appearing in one game. He totaled 19 yards on six carries. The Fort Worth, Texas, native was also tabbed a four-star recruit by ESPN out of high school and turned down offers from Baylor and Texas Tech among others to come to Columbia.
While Watkins' absence won't make a significant dent in the Tigers' stable of running backs in 2020 — they'll have seven without him — there's some chance he'll be sorely missed in the years following. Missouri will graduate five of its seven remaining running backs after the 2020 season.
Without Watkins, Missouri will be left with junior Simi Bakare and true freshman Elijah Young after the 2020 season.