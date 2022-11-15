Darius Robinson celebrates after a fourth down stop (copy)

Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson celebrates after a fourth down stop Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. The Tigers are hoping for a rebound after its 66-24 loss to Tennessee

 Owen Ziliak/Missourian

Missouri’s defense was punched in the mouth in Knoxville, Tennessee, this past Saturday, and there’s no way around it.

It’s difficult to sugarcoat a defense that gave up nine touchdowns on 14 offensive possessions and 724 yards. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker and his staff knew it was bad. Players knew it, too. For the first time since it gave up 40 points to Kansas State on Sept. 12, the defense is forced to respond to a disastrous afternoon.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you