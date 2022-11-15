Missouri’s defense was punched in the mouth in Knoxville, Tennessee, this past Saturday, and there’s no way around it.
It’s difficult to sugarcoat a defense that gave up nine touchdowns on 14 offensive possessions and 724 yards. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker and his staff knew it was bad. Players knew it, too. For the first time since it gave up 40 points to Kansas State on Sept. 12, the defense is forced to respond to a disastrous afternoon.
“Unfortunately it was a bad day against a really good opponent,” Darius Robinson said. “But we’re going to get back to work and finish the season strong.”
Missouri’s defense held its own against Tennessee’s offense in the first half or as much as a defense can against an opponent averaging 44 points per game. The Tigers limited the Volunteers to seven points in the first quarter and trailed 28-17 at halftime. Then, once Missouri closed to within 28-24 in the second half, Tennessee rattled off 38 unanswered points en route to a 66-24 win.
Baker said there were some breakdowns and moments the team would like to have back after rewatching the tape, but put a large share of the blame on himself.
Baker said he’s proud of his unit’s response to a deflating weekend. Instead of buckling, players have approached practices with pride and a chip on their shoulder. During his media availability Tuesday afternoon, Isaiah McGuire talked about ensuring the team’s energy remained high. Robinson discussed the importance of having a short-term memory.
“For us as a defense, it allows us to reflect, see where we went wrong and where we lost focus,” McGuire said. “We haven’t played that way in a while; we know that’s not us or our standards.”
The Tigers have an opportunity to bounce back against New Mexico State at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium. First, though, they must truly move past the disaster at Neyland Stadium.
“We got to prove that (Saturday) wasn’t us, that it was an anomaly,” Baker said. “Tennessee was the better team on Saturday, so we’re looking to bounce back, put that game behind us and prove we’re still here.”
Rising defensive leaders
When Baker was promoted to the defensive coordinator position in the spring, he was blessed by the abundance of experienced veterans. Among those is players like McGuire, Trajan Jeffcoat and Robinson.
“I think those guys were huge for the development of this defense,” Baker said. “I think they all bought in really, really quickly.”
With senior captains McGuire, Robinson and Martez Manuel expected to walk on senior day, current players could fill into their roles as soon as this offseason. While a fresh batch of captains won’t be announced until August, McGuire is already seeing leadership qualities in current starters: Kristian Williams and Jayden Jernigan.
The two guys off the top of his head are likely the foundation of the interior defensive line moving forward after this season, if Robinson takes the next step. And to Robinson, the two hold different qualities, but both fit the part.
“Jayden, he’s able to just talk under conflict and get guys going,” Robinson said. “Kristian, he’s more of a hold everybody accountable to a certain standard. And I think in the future teams, they definitely will be some great candidates.”
Robinson added running back Cody Schrader, wide receiver Dominic Lovett and freshman right tackle Armand Membou are all players that can be eventual offensive captains for the Tigers.
But with the return of Chad Bailey for next season, Baker sees Missouri’s defense in good hands, including with the presence of other upperclassmen. In the two-deep of the depth, juniors and seniors are heavily present for the 2023 season, too.
“When you look at the nucleus of our team, we have a lot of juniors on our defense,” Baker said. “So, I think we’ll have good, healthy leadership naturally.”
D-line ZOU
With McGuire heading out the door soon, he reminisced on “D-line ZOU,” a moniker that defined the talent of the Tigers’ defensive line success in the early 2010s.
McGuire’s father, an Oklahoma State product, took him to the 2014 Cotton Bowl — where the Tigers faced the Cowboys. Watching the likes of Shane Ray and Michael Sam, McGuire is in a similar situation following this season, as he declares for the NFL Draft.
“You never know that you’ll be a part of that tradition,” McGuire said. “Here now, you just gotta thank God for that.”