Missouri led by 10 as the halftime buzzer sounded, but Tigers fans couldn’t have felt all that confident about the way the game was going to go.

South Carolina was set to start with the ball in the second half and was coming off a touchdown drive in which it marched down the field and made the Tigers’ defense look uncharacteristically out of sorts.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

Recommended for you