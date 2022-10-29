Missouri led by 10 as the halftime buzzer sounded, but Tigers fans couldn’t have felt all that confident about the way the game was going to go.
South Carolina was set to start with the ball in the second half and was coming off a touchdown drive in which it marched down the field and made the Tigers’ defense look uncharacteristically out of sorts.
Kristian Williams, though, felt like he was ready to cause problems on purpose.
The big nose tackle fought off a block to tackle a scrambling Spencer Rattler for no gain, then proceeded to eat South Carolina running back Juju McDowell for a late-afternoon snack. He broke through the line of scrimmage and smothered the significantly smaller McDowell in the backfield for a loss of three.
“They came out and stuffed them,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said.
On the ensuing third-and-13, linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper laid the boom on Rattler, who had finished off that end-of-first-half drive by breaking contain and scrambling for a touchdown. This time, he had to throw the ball away.
The Tigers’ defense left the locker room after halftime ready to dominate, and it set the tone for the rest of Missouri’s critical road win.
“That whole (South Carolina touchdown) drive was self-inflicted wounds,” Ennis Rakestraw Jr. said. “It was all of us. It wasn’t anything special. … We just had to get our feet back under us and dominate the game.”
The next time Missouri’s defense stepped onto the field, the Tigers put in two new defensive tackles, both of whom made plays as well.
Jayden Jernigan and Realus George Jr., respectively, tackled running back Christian Beal-Smith for gains of 1 on consecutive plays.
On third down, Rattler scrambled up the middle, but he was met by Joseph Charleston and Jaylon Carlies close to the first-down marker.
Carlies got a hand on the ball, knocking it out, and a Missouri defense that looked vulnerable at the end of the second quarter reminded South Carolina who it was dealing with.
The Gamecocks scored three points in the second half and turned the ball over twice.
“They weren’t really that stressed about it at halftime,” Drinkwitz said. “They were kind of like, ‘Alright, we’ll just put it back on the field and get it done.’ They don’t have any confidence issues over there, I can promise you that.”
McGuire makes big-time plays in big-time moments
Missouri defensive end Isaiah McGuire hasn’t lost to South Carolina in his Missouri career, starting as a true freshman in 2019. Rakestraw said he made sure his teammates knew it, too.
McGuire also made three critical tackles for loss, two of them sacks down the stretch in the second half.
All three disrupted a Gamecocks drive, enough that Rattler and company were unable to recover from any of them.
On South Carolina’s first drive of the game, McGuire screamed around the backside of a shotgun run to McDowell and brought the runner down for a loss of 2 on second-and-6. The Gamecocks had been moving the ball well and had it around midfield, but McGuire stopped them in their tracks.
Later, McGuire had sacks that set up fourth-and-22 and third-and-18, respectively. They weren’t cheap sacks, either — the senior captain broke through the offensive line and brought down Rattler before he could try to scramble and make a play.
“McGuire is another young man who’s really developed,” Drinkwitz said. “His story is he came in undersized and just works every single day. He’s got a huge future in front of him, but he puts in the work ethic every day.”
McGuire brought his season sack total to five and his tackle for loss total to 10.5. With this game and several others this season, McGuire has established himself as a force at defensive end.
Several personnel changes on offense — which largely worked
Drinkwitz made more personnel adjustments this week than he had in any one week this season, all on offense. Cody Schrader, as Drinkwitz said he would earlier this week, earned the “lion’s share” of the carries. EJ Ndoma-Ogar, Taj Butts and Ryan Hoerstkamp all saw extended playing time for the first time this season.
“Always compete,” Drinkwitz said. “Those guys have really been practicing hard, and quite honestly, when we don’t perform the way we need to, you’ve gotta make changes, otherwise that statement doesn’t matter.”
The third-year coach reorganized the running back room and gave Schrader 22 of the 25 carries that went to running backs, but the surprise was all the remaining carries going to Elijah Young. Young had been the clear No. 3 back behind Schrader and Nathaniel Peat when all were healthy before this week.
Schrader was a solid bet for 3 to 8 yards whenever he got the ball, which is exactly what Drinkwitz was looking for in his running game. That was particularly helpful for Missouri during its 10-play, 48-yard drive that burned six minutes off the clock in the fourth quarter. All 10 plays were Schrader carries.
Schrader also made a catch for 29 yards to begin the fourth quarter, putting Missouri in field goal range.
Butts, a redshirt freshman running back, also saw the field plenty, but he didn’t get the ball, nor was he an option to get the ball. He played because of what he brings to the table as a blocker.
Ndoma-Ogar started at right guard in place of Mitchell Walters. Hoerstkamp passed Kibet Chepyator on the tight end depth chart, and he made a huge block on South Carolina linebacker Sherrod Greene to clear the way for Brady Cook to score Missouri’s first touchdown.
“Those guys stepped up to the plate,” Drinkwitz said. “I know Ryan had a couple of big-time blocks, especially on the first touchdown run. And then, obviously, Taj had some big-time blocks, sealing off the defensive end on our counter stuff. And then, obviously, EJ played the whole game, and you’ve gotta watch the tape, but from everything I can understand, he played pretty well.”
Quick hits
- Dominic Lovett finished with 109 yards from scrimmage in the first half. South Carolina as a team finished with 104.
- Harrison Mevis missed another chip-shot field goal, this time from 21 yards out. He made three — one from 19, one from 50 and one off the upright from 32.
- Kyle Pinnell and Kenny Van Doren wrote extensively about Cook in their game stories, but it’s worth repeating that Missouri’s quarterback had his most accurate game of the year. He made some big-time throws throughout the game, mostly to Lovett, with one each to Barrett Banister and Schrader.
- Drinkwitz ran about 30 yards to get the referee’s attention and call his first timeout of the first half on a fourth-and-8 for South Carolina at the Missouri 48. He did it because the Tigers had 12 men on the field, and the impending flag may have incentivized the Gamecocks to go for it and extend the drive.
- The only nitpicking for this week: Missouri’s offense had several opportunities to put the game away early in the second half and didn’t. The one that stands out the most was after the Carlies-and-Daylan Carnell takeaway, when the Tigers gained 7 yards on three plays from the 10-yard line and missed a field goal.
- Rakestraw continues to get better each week. He had four tackles, one for loss, forced a fumble out of bounds and broke up a pass as Missouri largely shut down its opponent’s passing game again. He also said he pretended to drink out of the Mayor’s Cup after the game.
- Assuming Missouri’s Nov. 19 game against New Mexico State can be penciled in as a win, the Tigers host No. 19 Kentucky next week with a chance to all but clinch bowl eligibility.
- In Year 1 in office, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe keeps the Mayor’s Cup in Columbia, Missouri.