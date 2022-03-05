Missouri cornerback Akayleb Evans made his case to be drafted Friday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, from experience in different systems — he mostly played man and quarters at Tulsa and mostly cover-three at Missouri — to run defense.
“I’m for sure gonna tackle,” Evans said. “My mentality behind it is, look, something’s gonna happen. When you’re running and you’re gonna tackle somebody, either you’re gonna win or he’s gonna win. So yeah, all that getting scared stuff, I just don’t understand it. You just gotta make something shake.”
He also talked about what he brings to the table in the locker room.
“(Whoever drafts me is getting) a guy who always plays his part,” Evans said. “A leader in the locker room. Wherever I go to, if the culture isn’t what it needs to be, I’ll look to change that in a positive way. If it is, then I’ll look to be a part of it.”
Evans is projected to be a mid-round pick, with projections ranging from late Day 2 to anywhere in Day 3. He’s been training at Exos, where former Missouri back Larry Rountree III sometimes works out, and he plans on participating in every drill except the bench press Sunday.
“I’m ready for all the testing and I’m gonna put on a show,” Evans said. I’m excited. I feel like, like I said at the beginning of the interview, I feel like I’m an underdog and I always gotta wake people up.”
Between the Senior Bowl and the combine, Evans said the meetings that went the best were with the Seahawks, Colts, Bills and Saints. He also confirmed that he’s met with the Bears, Steelers and Buccaneers.
As he surely did when he talked to teams, Evans discussed some of what goes into his preparation, like watching film. He works on his game by studying his own technique, as well as players like Patrick Peterson and Richard Sherman. They have similar body types to Evans, so they’re more likely to move like he does.
He also talked about what he watches for when he scouts opposing receivers.
“Are they more quick or are they more big? You know, what type of releases they like to give on certain routes and stuff like that. And just their makeup, how they are as a football player overall. That’s just who they are. That film is not gonna lie.”
Evans said that the toughest receivers he’s guarded this season have been Kentucky’s Wan’Dale Robinson and Boston College’s Zay Flowers, but he’s most proud of the game against South Carolina. Former defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach Steve Wilks asked him to shadow the Gamecocks’ best receiver, Josh Vann.
Vann did have a 26-yard touchdown in that game, but it was not with Evans covering him. Aside from that play, he finished with four receptions for 36 yards.
“I feel like I did a good job,” Evans said. “He’s very explosive, has strong hands, his deep ball is good. But I didn’t feel like he was too bad for me.”
Regardless of where he’s drafted, Evans won’t be afraid to match up against the top receivers in the league.
“I like when people challenge me, so it’s like, ‘We're gonna see. Let the best man win,’ you know what I’m saying?” Evans said. “I don’t care, when I’m going to the league, if I’m a rookie or not. But you gotta have that confidence. Age ain’t nothing but a number. I remember coming out when I first got to college, I was like, ‘Alright, bet. He’s a man just like I am.’ So we’re gonna see what’s gonna happen.”